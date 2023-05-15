TimTheTatman reveals easy Warzone 2 trick to earn free SR in Ranked Play

Earning Skill Rating in Warzone 2 Ranked Play is no easy feat but, fortunately, TimTheTatman unearthed a simple method to rank up faster.

Season 3 Reloaded marked the beginning of Ranked Play’s first season in Warzone 2. Every player starts at Bronze 1 and must earn SR to progress through the mode’s seven divisions. Players rank up through match placement, kills, assists, and kills by your squad.

Each division requires a specific amount of SR before ultimately securing a spot in the Top 250. A deployment fee deducts SR from a player before the start of every match, and the fee increases as you level up. With so many hurdles preventing players from reaching the top, it’s important to take advantage of any edge provided.

TimTheTatman used the Gulag to help him get a couple of extra points.

How to earn free SR in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

TimTheTatman discovered that players could earn SR by throwing rocks at players fighting a Gulag match.

Rocks do one point of damage, and if you throw them at the player who loses in the Gulag, it’s basically free SR. While not providing a lot, an extra five SR for every assist in the Gulag could add up if done every time.

“I just got plus five SR for assisting someone in the Gulag because I hit him with a rock.”

Tim couldn’t help but laugh after discovering the simple but effective trick.

One player responded: “I’m taking notes right now,” and a second user added: “legendary maneuvers.”

A few community members claimed this has since been patched, and rocks were removed from the Gulag.

If this hasn’t been removed from the game already, try Tim’s strategy if you are struggling to rank up in Warzone 2 Ranked Play. And make sure to check out our guide on the best loadouts to use for the competitive game mode.