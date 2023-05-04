Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals simple tricks to improve in Ranked Play

The LA Guerrillas revealed three mistakes holding players back from playing at their best in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play.

Season 3 marked the beginning of a new Ranked Play season in Modern Warfare 2. Competitors moved back one division and need to fight their way back up to the top of the leaderboards. Professional Call of Duty League players poured countless hours into the game mode when it first launched, but most have shifted their focus to the final stretch of the CDL season.

Only four CDL pros currently hold a spot in the Top 250, which may finally present an opportunity for casual players to reach the mountaintop. With that in mind, it would be a mistake not to take advantage of all the tools at your disposal in order to get a leg up on the competition.

The LA Guerillas TikToker revealed a few simple tricks to elevate your game in MW2 Ranked Play.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play tricks revealed

The LA Guerillas TikToker claimed: “Three things are holding you back in Ranked Play.”

First, the TikToker urged players to stop using 120 FOV because: “it makes enemies too small. You need to use 105 because it makes recoil easier to control, plus you get more aim assist.”

To elaborate, having a high FOV makes the image squish more towards the center and pushes the frontal view outwards, making things in front of you appear further away. This makes aim assist appear weaker since the movement is calculated slower.

A wider FOV reduces the aim assist hitbox, so narrowing in makes the assist stronger and more forgiving on less accurate shots.

Next, the TikToker recommended players “stutter aim.” If you aim down sight too long, the weapon starts to sway back and forth, so rapidly aiming in and out reduces gun sway, which should result in a more accurate first shot.

And finally, players should pull down on their left stick to maximize the help from aim assist. If you move the left stick while aiming down sights, the aim assist locks onto enemies easier. JGOD gave a full rundown on how aim assist works in MW2 for a more thorough explanation.

Try these tricks if it’s turned into a slog attempting to improve your Skill Rating in Ranked Play.