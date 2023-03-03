Warzone 2 expert reveals deadly sniper loadout still dominates after nerfs

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has revealed a deadly loadout for the SP-X 80 sniper that still has one-shot potential even after the recent nerf.

Sniping has always been such a big part of Call of Duty that it was always going to play a significant role in Warzone too. That’s been the case since the Verdansk days, but the weapon class has also had its ups and downs recently too.

The early days of Warzone 2 were slightly rough for snipers, seeing as many players claimed they were underpowered. Though, it didn’t take long for one-shot builds to shine through. However, it was also a pretty quick turnaround in the devs nerfing those as well.

Despite that, there is at least one sniper that has the potential to down an enemy in one shot – and while it won’t fully finish them off, it will leave them as a sitting duck. That is, of course, the SP-X 80.

Best SP-X 80 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2

Warzone YouTuber Metaphor highlighted the sniper in his March 2 video, noting that it still packs a fair punch in gunfights, even if snipers as a whole were nerfed recently.

“Snipers do not one-shot anymore but loadout is extremely good and if you are good at sniping, you are going to be able to make it work,” he said.

The YouTuber’s build is slightly different from the meta loadout for the SP-X 80, given that he opts for the 18.5’ Bryson LR factory barrel and FSE OLE-V Laser instead of the Nilsound 90 muzzle and Cronen Zero-P Optic.

Barrel : 18.5’ Bryson LR factory

: 18.5’ Bryson LR factory Laser : FSE OLE-V

: FSE OLE-V Ammunition : .300 High Velocity

: .300 High Velocity Stock : Max DMR Precision

: Max DMR Precision Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

The SP-X 80 has dropped off a bit when it comes to the sniper meta, sitting comfortably behind the Signal 50, MCPR-300, and a few others.

Though, the fact it does have the potential to be even more powerful than those should mean it jumps up a few spots before long.