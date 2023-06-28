Warzone 2 expert brings iconic Kar98k back with rifle no one uses

There is a way to bring the original Kar98k from Warzone back to Warzone 2 with a gun that no one uses, even if it does lack the one-shot kill potential of other long-range choices.

Over the last few years of Warzone, there have been a handful of weapons that have sent shivers down the spines of players, no matter if they were eventually nerfed or not.

The original Kar98k from Warzone – when Verdansk ruled the day – is one of those. It might even challenge the DMR as the most-hated weapon ever. It was ultra fast, sent enemies back to the main menu after one shot, and you knew you’d probably lose if you didn’t have one in your back pocket.

Article continues after ad

When Warzone 2 launched, those one-shot sniper capabilities went away for a while. Players didn’t have to worry about coming across Kar98k replicas. However, one Warzone expert has managed to recreate it somewhat in the new battle royale.

How to make Kar98k in Warzone 2

That’s right, FaZe Testy has managed to capture the spirit of the deadly Kar98k by using a rifle that absolutely nobody else pays attention to – the SA-B 50.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It just reminds me of the Kar98 with how fast it is and how satisfying it is to use,” the YouTuber said in his June 27 video. “Obviously, it’s not one-shot, which is not the best but it is still so much fun.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the build focuses on the weapon’s mobility and range, but it does sacrifice a fair bit of recoil control too. And yes, you do get to use a scope that looks a lot like the Kar98’s old favorite of the Sniper Scope.

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

Stock: XRK Specter Mod

Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

As noted, the SA-B 50 is one of those weapons that absolutely no one uses. WZRanked has it as the 51st most-used gun in the game with a 0.1% pick rate.

Seeing as it’s so off-meta, you may not have all the attachments needed to copy Testy’s build. However, it is worth spending some time on because that nostalgia hit is something else.