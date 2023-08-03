Warzone 2 devs address tactical sprint bug plaguing Season 5

Warzone 2 players thought they were going crazy when tactical sprinting appeared to be broken in Season 5. However, the devs confirmed their suspicions.

Season 5 finally implemented long-awaited movement changes in Warzone 2. The latest seasonal update decreased slide time and increased slide velocity, making it easier for players to cover a greater distance in a shorter amount of time. Also, players can fire sooner after initiating a slide.

Additionally, a small increase in the lateral velocity boost while jumping and a small reduction in the landing slowdown penalty while landing made movement feel more fluid. With any change, plenty of detractors claimed it didn’t do enough.

But, for many, this was a positive step in the right direction. Unfortunatley, that goodwill quickly soured, as a tactical sprint bug made players feel like they were in quicksand.

Warzone 2 devs launch investigation into tactical sprint bug

On August 3, the Warzone 2 devs announced: “We are actively working on a fix for a bug affecting tac sprint behavior.”

JoeWo was one of the first prominent community members to take note of the issue on Season 5’s launch day. The streamer claimed: “Am I crazy to say Movement in the update got NERFED and not buffed? It seems like I can’t tac sprint as much anymore.”

There was no mention of the exact issue or what caused it, but community members praised the devs for issuing a quick response.

One player responded: “I wondered why the movement felt off. Glad to see this.”

Warzone 2 streamers Repullze and LunchTime kept it short and sweet with their responses. Repullze added: “ILY (I love you) for that,” and LunchTime gave the devs a W for their efforts.

Professional Warzone player Intechs wasn’t as receptive to the news. He urged the devs to prioritize fixing the night vision glitch instead, which also popped up in Season 5.

While the bug gets patched out, players can track the investigation process on Raven Software’s Trello Board.

And for more on Warzone 2, make sure to check out the full Season 5 patch notes.