Warzone 2 devs finally respond to broken Birdseye perk

Infinity Ward have finally responded to reports from Warzone 2 players that the Birdseye Ultimate perk is not functioning as intended, confirming they’re investigating and searching for a resolution.

Warzone 2, in contrast to its predecessor battle royale, has incorporated Modern Warfare 2’s unique perk system.

As a result, players have to choose a Perk Package, giving them two base perks, a bonus perk, and an ultimate perk.

One of the ultimate perks players can choose is Birdseye, which means “UAV and Radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction”, rather than just a red dot.

Some have previously compared this to an Advanced UAV and creator ZLaner referred to it as “absolutely busted”. Now, it’s been confirmed that it’s malfunctioning in Warzone 2.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 devs confirm they’re investigating “broken” Birdseye perk

On January 18, Infinity Ward added to their Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Trello board to let players know they’re investigating the perk.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The card reads: “We’re aware of an issue where the Birdseye Perk does not function as intended within Battle Royale.”

Unfortunately, they did not delve into the specifics of what they’re looking at. Players, though, have been questioning whether it has been working as intended after using it in-game and seeing how powerful it can be – offering near live updates on an enemy location.

Trello / Infinity Ward The Trello card confirms Birdseye is not working as it should in WZ2.

Unfortunately, they did not offer a timescale on a fix. However, its addition to the Trello board means we can track the progress of a fix based on how it is marked.

Article continues after ad

Now that Infinity Ward are on top of the issue, it’s not unreasonable to expect a fix when Season Two releases. While that was originally set for a February 1 launch date, it has now been delayed by a fortnight and will drop on February 15.

We already expect a new Resurgence map, looting changes, and a return to 1v1 Gulag. A Birdseye fix alongside those changes is a possibility.