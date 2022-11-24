Warzone 2 Christmas Event 2022: Everything we know

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering whether Warzone 2 will have a Christmas event? Well, our hub has everything you need to know about the potential festivities.

As the festive season fast approaches, many Warzone 2 players will be wanting to know if the game will have a Christmas event. After all, there is nothing better than wrapping up warm, squading up, and indulging in some winter-themed modes.

While official details on the Warzone 2 Christmas event remain scarce, there is a lot of speculation as to what could be included. So, here’s everything we currently know about the potential release date, modes, and more.

Will Warzone 2 have a Christmas event?

Activision has yet to reveal whether Warzone 2 will have a Christmas event. However, the original Warzone famously featured Festive Fervor, a limited-time Christmas event that saw various modes and Holiday bundles added to the game.

Whether Festiver Fervor will return to Warzone 2 remains to be seen, but given that developers have previously released winter-themed modes, it’s likely that they will do something similar for a new release.

Of course, this is just speculation and we’ll likely hear more information in the weeks to come, so be sure to check back here regularly.

Is there a Warzone 2 Christmas event release date?

Activision Warzone 1 previously featured Christmas-themed weapon bundles.

There is no official start date for the Warzone 2 Christmas event. However, the previous Festive Fervor event ran from December 17 to January 4. As result, we could expect a similar run time for this year’s in-game festivities.

What will be included in the Warzone 2 Christmas event?

We currently don’t have any information on what will be included in Warzone 2’s Christmas event, but we’d expect to see the usual festive bundles, events, rewards, and features that lead up to the New Year.

During Warzone 1, players were introduced to Krampus – a nightmarish AI that could eliminate players in Caldera if they dared to get too close to him. There was also the addition of Elf Team Six, an elite unit of holiday helpers that rewarded players with various items for eliminating them.

There was also the addition of Twelve Days of Deals that cut the prices of Warzone Bundles, giving players the chance to get some cheaper cosmetic items. Lastly, Festive Fervor included challenges that could be completed to unlock a Weapon Blueprint.

Whether Festive Fervor will return to Warzone 2 remains to be seen, but for now, that’s everything we know about the Warzone 2 Christmas event. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.