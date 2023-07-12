Warzone 2 armor plate carriers explained: Medic, stealth, comms

Warzone 2 took a page out of DMZ’s book by adding armor plate carriers. Here is everything you need to know about the unique spin on protection.

Infinity Ward added an extra level of depth to Warzone 2’s armor system with the introduction of Tempered Plate Carriers in Season 3. Similar to the Tempered Perk in Warzone 1, Tempered Plate Carriers increase your armor to two half bars of armor instead of the normal three-thirds.

Reminiscent of Warzone 2’s first season, where players were forced to loot if they wanted a three-plate vest. Tempered Plate Carriers have become one of the most valuable items in the battle royale sequel.

Article continues after ad

Season 4 Reloaded expands upon the Plate Carriers concept by adding three more options.

How do Armor Plate Carriers work in Warzone 2?

Activision Tempered Plate Carrier in Warzone 2

Armor Plate Carries are a former DMZ exclusive feature that awards players different advantages based on their type. Season 4 Reloaded adds the feature to Warzone 2 for battle royale players to experience for the first time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here are the three types of armor plate carriers, as listed in the Season 4 Reloaded blog post.

Medic A common Armor Plate Carrier that increases the speed at which Players are able to revive downed Squad members. Increases the speed at which health begins to regenerate.

Comms An uncommon Armor Plate Carrier that increases the effectiveness of UAVs by showing the enemy Player’s bearing on the minimap.

Stealth A rare Armor Plate Carrier that protects the Player from UAVs and other targeting devices.



Armor Plate Carriers drop when a player is eliminated.

Raven Software buffed the Birdseye perk in Season 4 Reloaded to reveal enemies even if they have Ghost equipped. The Stealth Plate Carrier could be a good counter to the Birdseye perk as it protects players from UAVs.

Article continues after ad

It will be interesting to see how much these vests shake up Warzone 2’s meta. For more, check out the full Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.