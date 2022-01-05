Viral Warzone TikTok shows devastating MG42 loadout with zero recoil

LMGs have never been as popular in Warzone as Assualt Rifles or Sniper Rifles, usually because of their poor accuracy. Luckily, a viral TikTok has revealed how to set up an MG42 with no recoil whatsoever, turning it into an absolute laser.

Whereas SMGs and Assault Rifles always find ways of sneaking into the Warzone meta, it can be far harder to make an LMG as devastating. With Warzone Pacific Season 1 underway, these bulky weapons are still quite a rare sight.

Despite their generous ammo capacity and fire rates, the poor mobility and crazy recoil mean they are often overlooked. Vanguard’s integration brought a handful of new LMGs into the fold, and the MG42 has quickly established itself as the pick of the bunch.

Thanks to a viral Warzone TikTok, we can help you pick a ridiculously accurate MG42 loadout with zero recoil.

As seen in a clip by klproductionsog on TikTok, the MG42 can be set up to eradicate any movement while firing. The player in the video can be seen shredding players from both medium and long-range, with virtually every shot landing on its intended target.

At the beginning of the clip, the poster shows off just how accurate this setup is. Without even touching the controller, the LMG unloads a barrage of bullets into the river while the recticle barely moves.

Warzone MG42 no recoil attachments

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in using in Caldera, here is the full list of attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz

VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz Optic: G16 2.5X

G16 2.5X Stock: VDD 54M 32M

VDD 54M 32M Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Kit: Tight Grip

Although LMGs do tend to be a little wild, the MG42 is already one of the more accurate weapons in the class. But with this selection of attachments, it can go toe-to-toe with any other gun in the game.

Best perks and equipment

If you’re going to be running this in your next Warzone matches, you’re also going to need to pick the right perks and equipment to compliment the loadout.

Here’s what we recommend:

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: Top Break

Top Break Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

Ghost is vitally important, helping you keep your position hidden from UAVs so you get the drop on your opponents. Meanwhile, E.O.D and Amped both protect you from explosions, while also allowing to switch weapons faster if need be.

Your lethal and tactical are mostly down to personal preference. However, using Stims as your tactical is the perfect way to keep yourself in the fight longer, to make use of your MG42’s devasting damage.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and guides, then be sure to head over to our Call of Duty page.