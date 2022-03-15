Vanguard players sick of “overpowered” Perk: “It’s literally wallhacks”

CoD Vanguard has a lot of different Perks and ways to play, but it seems like one, in particular, is drawing the ire of many players as it seems to be overperforming compared to many other Perks.

Amidst all the conversation about the rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reboot and its own potentially questionable Perks, a newer Vanguard addition is causing a lot of pain for many it seems.

Unlike Black Ops Cold War which rigidly stuck to the same Perks throughout its lifecycle, Vanguard has not done so. Instead, as well as the default Perks, new Seasons have seen more options be introduced, including a controversial one.

Advertisement

Piercing Vision drummed up conversation from the moment it was welcomed in Vanguard Season 1. It allows players to essentially have X-Ray vision and detect and monitor nearby threats through walls.

Here is the official description of Piercing Vision: “Sufficiently suppressed targets will be highlighted for a short time, rendering them visible through walls and obscuring effects.” Its effectiveness was recently highlighted in a Reddit video from user jetmajorxbox.

During a game, their bullets landed on one opponent, but as there were several other enemies in the room, a single bullet to each was all that was needed to make them ping for a few seconds, providing a live heat signature trail wherever they moved.

Advertisement

Given that players have complained about wallhacks in Warzone for a couple of years, the fact that Sledgehammer Games are essentially giving players wallhacks for free in Vanguard isn’t going down well.

“This, right here, is totally wrong. Shame on the devs for allowing something like this to happen,” said one disgruntled player, whereas someone else commented: “The problem is you’ll just get people replying saying just use Dauntless, even though that’s completely beside the problem. The perk is a f**king wallhack.”

There were plenty more comments all lamenting the power of Piercing Vision, and given that the Perk has been in the game for a while now, it remains unlikely it’ll be nerfed.