Warzone star Biffle proves YouTube videos don’t need “OP loadout” clickbait

Star streamer DiazBiffle isn’t following the Call of Duty: Warzone meta outside of the Pacific. Unlike his peers’ content, the tournament menace’s YouTube videos prove that not every title has to be “absolutely OP loadout” clickbait.

The meta (“most effective tactics available”) is a popular term in gaming. In Warzone, you follow the meta to choose weapons that are considered best for winning games and getting kills. In content creation, you can also follow a meta to play the algorithm for views.

If you’re a Warzone fan, you’re probably not just familiar with the in-game meta. You’ve probably seen the YouTube meta, too.

It’s become a running gag within the community, where every day a new video is uploaded with caps-locked assurances that some gun is “OP.” This has understandably frustrated some fans, as it’s become harder to figure out what’s actually good when every gun seems to be “BROKEN.”

Warzone YouTube meta: “OP” loadouts galore

From just a cursory glance at the Warzone ecosystem on YouTube, you get a sense of the titling meta immediately. The majority of titles have big letters and loud promises, while the accompanying headers often show a shocked face and a flashy gun.

No one can really blame creators for following this trend. It can be annoying for fans, but you can’t knock the hustle if that’s the way the algorithm works.

Fortunately, it might not have to be this way. As shown by one of Warzone’s all-time top earners, DiazBiffle, you don’t necessarily need to spam clickbait to get views and subscribers.

Warzone pro DiazBiffle breaks the YouTube clickbait loadout meta

As you can see from a screengrab of Biffle’s videos, he’s basically gone the opposite direction of the typical YouTube meta. His titles, like “smoothest warzone player” and “my owen is deadly,” scarcely have key words. His headers have simple gun POVs and even full loadout setups, with no surprised face in sight.

While Biff’s reputation as a pro who, nonchalantly dominates tournaments, certainly helps – he’s also not the only creator using this softer strategy.

Another CoD streamer, Futives, has a similarly toned-down system on YouTube. He’s also found success with casual titles and headers, proving you don’t just need to be winning tournaments for people to trust your channel.

What you do probably need, though, is an engaged community that trusts your content regardless of your branding’s sparkle and volume.

So, we don’t blame anyone for trying to pull in views by gaming the algorithm with the common meta – but maybe these examples prove you don’t need to call every loadout “OP” and “BROKEN” to continue getting clicks.