CoD leaks reveal Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer details: Perks, Last Stand & more

Fresh Modern Warfare II leaks have surfaced from leaker and insider TheGhostofHope, shedding light on multiple details regarding Call of Duty 2022’s multiplayer modes.

Details around Call of Duty’s 2022 instalment – thought to be called Modern Warfare II and confirmed as a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019 – have leaked out fairly quickly considering we are still months away from the game’s launch.

What’s more, is that the game will have to satisfy CoD fans for two years, with Treyarch’s next instalment supposedly pushed back to 2024 following their intervention in 2020 with Black Ops Cold War.

So far, we know that MWII will focus on a war against drug cartels in South America and is said to contain new modes, including ones inspired by the ultra-tactical Rainbow Six Siege. Now, more details appear to have emerged.

New Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer details leaked

The information comes from reputable leaker TheGhostofHope on Twitter, who has released details regarding unreleased titles accurately in the past.

In a series of March 13 tweets, he confirmed some rumored features, as well as shedding new light on multiple aspects of the game’s multiplayer.

The most notable was likely regarding the Perks system, which they claimed will now allow players to select 4, as opposed to the classic 3.

“Not giving details on specific perks but the way MWII is approaching perks is that you can choose 4 Perks,” they said. “This means you get to choose 2 in the first column. 1 in the second column. 1 in the third column. From what I was told the first column is more of choosing your playstyle.”

You cannot change it to being 2 perks being able to be chosen in a different column. It's ONLY 2 perks in the first column. — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) March 13, 2022

On top of the new information regarding perks, they confirmed that no perk is required to give players a classic minimap – meaning unsilenced weapons will show up as red dots for everyone.

“Classic Minimap is indeed present in Modern Warfare II,” they stated. “No perk necessary.”

While the above will be welcomed by CoD veterans, one detail may not. According to the leaker, Last Stand – the ability for players to drop to a downed state with a pistol – is reportedly in the game as a Field Upgrade.

Gonna post it cause why the fuck not but Last Stand is currently in Modern Warfare II and functions as a field upgrade instead of a perk… Hope Infinity Ward removes this based on criticism before launch. pic.twitter.com/yEIlP4N66L — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) March 13, 2022

They rounded off the release by echoing comments about MWII’s maps, claiming they will be more classic 3-lane styles. Modern Warfare 2019’s maps came in for heavy criticism.

For all the latest on CoD 2022 as it drops, stay tuned to Dexerto.