Underused LMG has “overpowered” TTK at mid-range in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated LMG that’s an “absolute beast” at mid-range thanks to its “overpowered” TTK.

When it comes to LMGs in Warzone 2, the majority of them provide top-tier performance at long-range and can laser beam foes with minimal recoil.

This makes them ideal for outputting huge amounts of damage from power positions, making short work of multiple enemies in a single mag.

For mid-range, players will typically opt for a meta AR but WhosImmortal has discovered an underused LMG that thrives at 40m and it’s an “absolute beast”.

With an “overpowered” TTK, this LMG is unique in that it outperforms every other gun in the category when it comes to mid-range gunfights.

Activison The RAPP H deals devastating damage at medium range.

Best RAPP H loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: B052 Grip

B052 Grip Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

For WhosImmortal, the RAPP H takes the crown for mid-range when it comes to LMGs, with the Warzone 2 guru labeling it as “overpowered” up to 40m.

While the gun is plagued with a lot of recoil, it’s well worth learning the pattern to abuse its “wild” TTK that melts enemy health bars.

The biggest strength of the RAPP H is its incredibly fast fire rate, allowing it to eliminate opponents before they have a chance to fire back.

The build above maximizes the weapon’s bullet velocity and damage, while also putting a leash on the LMG’s heavy kickback.

For your perk package, there’s only really one choice and that’s Weapon Specialist. As the RAPP H is deadly at medium range, you’ll need a close-quarter SMG for mobility to face-to-face damage.

Using this bundle gives you access to Overkill which allows you to do exactly that. We recommend running the Fennec 45 or Lachmann Sub, as both are top-tier meta options.

So, don’t hesitate to use this loadout, it’s guaranteed to help you rack up countless kills on Al Mazrah.