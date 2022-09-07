Underused Gorenko sniper loadout dominates World Series of Warzone

The World Series of Warzone is well underway, with over 200 players across both Europe and North America taking to battle for their share of the $600k up for grabs. On the EU side of the tournaments, one surprise sniper rifle became a dominant force across Caldera: the Gorenko.

The World Series of Warzone was dominated by Italian pro BBlade, who won both the Trios and Solo tournaments to take home over $116k.

While that was a shock in itself, what surprised many more viewers was how popular the Gorenko anti-tank sniper rifle turned out to be among the best players in Europe.

According to Activision’s Senior Community Manager Shaun Akerman, the off-meta sniper saw up to almost 20% usage in the opening game of the 5-map Trios tournament.

This 15-20% pick rate is a stark contrast to the regular pick rate in casual play, which WZRanked has at just 0.74, behind five other snipers or marksman rifles.

World Series of Warzone Gorenko loadout

While everyone will have built their Gorenko loadouts slightly differently for the tournament, here’s roughly what most players will have been running:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: SVT PU Scope 3-6x

SVT PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Discard

Discard Perk 2: On-Hand

Obviously these are the best players in the game, and found a good way to utilize the Gorenko, so time will tell whether this catches on on a wider scale.

With Warzone 2 just around the corner, could we be about to see the return of the sniper meta to round out Season 5?