Underrated “laser beam” SMG has zero recoil in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya has unveiled an underused SMG that’s a “laser beam” on Al Mazrah and deserves more attention in the current meta.

SMGs are the top-tier choice at close quarters in Warzone 2, offering unmatched TTKs and a huge amount of mobility to outplay your foes.

In the current meta, the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub has stood out as the strongest guns, but their overwhelming popularity is leading the community to overlook a lot of the other options.

While damage output is a key metric, sometimes it’s better to focus on stability and recoil control, ensuring you’ll land most of your shots.

Article continues after ad

Well, Warzone 2 guru FaZe Booya has identified a “laser beam” SMG that’s being slept on, and while it can’t contend with the Fennec’s TTK, its accuracy makes it incredibly simple to use.

Activison The MX9 has a 0.2% pick rate in Warzone 2.

Best MX9 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: 16.5″ STB Factory

16.5″ STB Factory Stock: Bruen STB 556 Stock

Bruen STB 556 Stock Magazine: 32-Round Mag

Out of all the SMGs in Warzone 2, the MX9 is not receiving a lot of attention in Season 1 Reloaded, but Booya is convinced it’s a strong pick for anyone who struggles with recoil control.

Describing the weapon as a “laser beam”, the SMG is deadly accurate at close quarters, meaning it’s simple to land all of your shots on target in high-pressure situations.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, the MX9 is equipped with a “solid” TTK that melts health bars, as well as plenty of mobility for players who love to aggressively push their opponents.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The build above focuses on bolstering the SMG’s recoil while also pushing its damage to the limits. The MX9 will never match the Fennec’s TTK, but in terms of stability, it’s top-tier.

According to WZRanked, the MX9 has an incredibly low pick rate of just 0.2%, so if you’re looking for an off-meta pick, this could be a brilliant option.

We recommend running Weapon Specialist alongside the SMG so you can utilize the RPK or M4 for any enemies that challenge you at long-range.

Article continues after ad

So, don’t hesitate to test this loadout in-game, especially if you’re a player that struggles to control hefty recoil patterns.