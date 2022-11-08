Underrated Cold War sniper rivals meta Warzone picks with solid KD

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Looking for a sniper to use in the final days of Warzone? Well, there’s a solid choice from Black Ops Cold War that rivals some of the meta snipers.

With the arrival of Warzone 2 almost upon, plenty of players have been bidding farewell to the original Warzone in a number of different ways.

Some have achieved the monumental task of winning a game with every single weapon while others have been trying to uncover any potential late hints about the next battle royale experience. Though, some just want to use some of their favorite classic weapons for one last time.

That means that players have been dipping back into the likes of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War to use older weapons. If you’re wanting to do that, you may want to consider the ZRG 20mm sniper as it’s still quite powerful.

Cold War’s ZRG sniper is a solid pick in Warzone

Yes, that’s right, the ZRG 20mm from Black Ops Cold War is actually proving to be a solid pick in the final few days of Warzone, even if it is going under the radar with many players.

As per WZRanked stats, the Cold War sniper has a solid pick rate of 0.69, and boasts an impressive 2.81 win rate as well. It’s kill/death ratio is just a tick above 1.09, which isn’t close to the upper echelons, but is still pretty decent.

In fact, those stats put the ZRG right up there with some more popular picks. It has a better K/D ratio than the HDR – currently the second most-popular sniper – and is right behind the 3-Line Rifle, which is the most popular pick of the lot.

Activision The ZRG 20mm sniper looks like it might be pretty powerful in Warzone.

The Cold War sniper still maintains its one-shot headshot ability, so if you’re a marksman, you’re going to find success. Though, it typically requires two shots if you hit elsewhere.

As the stats show, it can certainly rival the more popular picks, so why not give it one last run out during the last hurrah for Warzone. You might surprise a few.