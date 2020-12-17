Activision and Treyarch are giving Warzone players a chance to try Black Ops Cold War multiplayer for free following Season One’s highly-anticipated release of, including various maps and popular game modes from the 2020 title.

Despite now sharing a singular progression system, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty’s flagship battle royale Warzone are totally different titles.

Up until now, that meant Warzone players could jump into battles on Verdansk or Rebirth Island totally free of charge, but would have to dish out $60 if they wanted to make the leap to Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch plans to change this, however.

The Call of Duty developers have confirmed a “free access week” for their title, starting Dec. 17, which will allow Warzone players to get in on all the Season One action too.

“Celebrate the holidays by partying up with friends and jumping into multiplayer modes in Black Ops Cold War,” the devs announced on CallofDuty.com.

When can players try Black Ops Cold War for free?

The Black Ops Cold War free access week begins on Thursday, December 17, and will run for seven days, up to Thursday, December 24. The doors to the early ‘80s will officially swing open at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT.

The free access week is being split into two ‘stages,’ each running for three and a half days during the promo. Stage 1 will run from Dec. 17 to 21. Stage 2 will start on Dec. 21 and run all the way to the end of the free event.

Black Ops Cold War free week gives peek into multiplayer

Free Access Week: Stage 1

The free week of Black Ops Cold War will begin with “Stage 1,” which includes a number of popular game modes. The new featured playlists, “Nuketown Holiday 24/7” and “Raid the Mall,” will also be available through the first stage.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 1:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

2v2 Gunfight

Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist

Raid the Mall playlist

Free Access Week: Stage 2

The second stage of the free event will add a number of new modes, all while retaining the popular Black Ops Cold War playlists from the first three days.

This includes the arrival of “Prop Hunt,” the hilarious Call of Duty hide-and-seek mode. The second stage will also add “Fireteam: Dirty Bomb,” one of the biggest multiplayer modes the developers have released in their 2020 title so far.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 2:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

2v2 Gunfight

Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist

Raid the Mall playlist

Prop Hunt

Combined Arms Hardpoint

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Access to Black Ops Cold War playlists and multiplayer won’t be the only thing players get this week either. Activision has also confirmed all Operators — whether they’re in “free access” or not — will earn double experience and weapon bonuses.

This double XP promo will continue through to December 28. “That’s a full 10 days to level up your Operator, weapons, and Battle Pass tiers!” the devs wrote.

If you want to access the free week, download Black Ops Cold War here.