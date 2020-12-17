Logo
Treyarch is letting Warzone players try Black Ops Cold War for free

Published: 17/Dec/2020 3:21

by Isaac McIntyre
Warzone op Stitch looms over the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 logo.
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Activision and Treyarch are giving Warzone players a chance to try Black Ops Cold War multiplayer for free following Season One’s highly-anticipated release of, including various maps and popular game modes from the 2020 title.

Despite now sharing a singular progression system, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty’s flagship battle royale Warzone are totally different titles.

Up until now, that meant Warzone players could jump into battles on Verdansk or Rebirth Island totally free of charge, but would have to dish out $60 if they wanted to make the leap to Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch plans to change this, however.

The Call of Duty developers have confirmed a “free access week” for their title, starting Dec. 17, which will allow Warzone players to get in on all the Season One action too.

“Celebrate the holidays by partying up with friends and jumping into multiplayer modes in Black Ops Cold War,” the devs announced on CallofDuty.com.

When can players try Black Ops Cold War for free?

The Black Ops Cold War free access week begins on Thursday, December 17, and will run for seven days, up to Thursday, December 24. The doors to the early ‘80s will officially swing open at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT.

The free access week is being split into two ‘stages,’ each running for three and a half days during the promo. Stage 1 will run from Dec. 17 to 21. Stage 2 will start on Dec. 21 and run all the way to the end of the free event.

Treyarch just dropped Season One in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
Black Ops Cold War free week gives peek into multiplayer

Free Access Week: Stage 1

The free week of Black Ops Cold War will begin with “Stage 1,” which includes a number of popular game modes. The new featured playlists, “Nuketown Holiday 24/7” and “Raid the Mall,” will also be available through the first stage.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 1:

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • 2v2 Gunfight
  • Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist
  • Raid the Mall playlist

Free Access Week: Stage 2

The second stage of the free event will add a number of new modes, all while retaining the popular Black Ops Cold War playlists from the first three days.

This includes the arrival of “Prop Hunt,” the hilarious Call of Duty hide-and-seek mode. The second stage will also add “Fireteam: Dirty Bomb,” one of the biggest multiplayer modes the developers have released in their 2020 title so far.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 2:

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • 2v2 Gunfight
  • Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist
  • Raid the Mall playlist
  • Prop Hunt
  • Combined Arms Hardpoint
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
Fireteam: Dirty Bomb has been one of Black Ops Cold War's most popular playlists yet.
Access to Black Ops Cold War playlists and multiplayer won’t be the only thing players get this week either. Activision has also confirmed all Operators — whether they’re in “free access” or not — will earn double experience and weapon bonuses.

This double XP promo will continue through to December 28. “That’s a full 10 days to level up your Operator, weapons, and Battle Pass tiers!” the devs wrote.

If you want to access the free week, download Black Ops Cold War here.

Warzone Season 1: What are the streamers and pro players saying?

Published: 17/Dec/2020 2:30

by Andrew Amos
Shroud and Dr Disrespect playing Warzone Season 1
Twitch: Dr Disrespect / Twitch: Shroud / Activision

Warzone Season 1

Warzone Season 1 is finally here, and the reactions around the battle royale update are mixed to say the least. From the bevy of new content, to the glitches plaguing its launch, the very best streamers have now chimed in on the update.

It was Christmas coming early for Call of Duty players. The Warzone Season 1 update was a huge one for the battle royale title, with over 30 new weapons being added from Black Ops Cold War, a new map in Rebirth Island, and more.

While the host of new content has been a blast for players, there’s been some bigger issues at hand. PC players were unable to log on for a few hours at launch due to a glitch. Then, when they finally did, they had to deal with invisible enemies beaming them.

The big names have all jumped in though, and now they’re chiming in. From Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek to Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, the opinions are pretty mixed. Here’s what they’re saying.

Shroud on Warzone Season 1

“I was actually kind of confused about the whole Warzone thing. I watched some people play it when it came out…and I don’t understand. It looks the exact same. What’s different? What’s the big deal? It looks the exact same.”

“Everyone is playing the same map, so that’s why I’m confused. I saw new Gulag, new weapons, so I don’t know.”

TimTheTatman on Warzone Season 1

“I see people tweeting that it’s bad, and it may just be the boomer in me, but I can’t believe people are downplaying what we’re seeing. I grew up playing all of the Call of Duty’s, and now to see both of the Call of Duty developers come together as one ⁠— that’s so cool to me.”

Dr Disrespect on Warzone Season 1

“I’m watching TimTheTatman aka Timmy Tenders play the new CoD season and I just can’t help but think…he’s just terrible.”

NICKMERCS on Warzone Season 1

“Overall, not a bad update, just not what we were thinking. It’s not a horrible update, it just not what we were ⁠— it didn’t have the sauce I thought we were going to have. Basically the same game? Couple of new guns? A weird LTM? Definitely not what we were looking for.”

Tfue on Warzone Season 1

“This is crazy. This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments. Bro this thing is a f**king laser stock what the f**k.

Maven on Warzone Season 1

“Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”

Nameless on Warzone Season 1

“Overall I like the [Warzone] update but I would change some things. Cold War guns having no monolithic suppressor makes most ARs inferior in Warzone. Mac10 seems to be only viable SMG. Alcatraz is fun initially but needs more players. Alcatraz should only be ground loot.”