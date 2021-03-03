TJHaly takes over: Top 10 CDL Super Week Moments - Dexerto

Call of Duty League’s Super Week is now in the books and we’ve got a recap of the most explosive moments from the biggest matches.

Advertisement

From February 22 to February 28, the CDL crammed 20 high-stakes matchups into one action-packed week. Ahead of the first Major, everyone came out with a point to prove in order to lock in their spot for the $500,000 event.

Arguably the most highlight-worthy player of the week was none other than Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly of the Los Angeles Thieves. Not only did the ‘Iceman’ go 12-0 in the best S&D match of his career, but he did so in style to take down the Seattle Surge.

Advertisement

Dallas Empire had a close call against the London Royal Ravens to kick off Super Week. Though thanks to innovative movement from Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, they were able to close out the 3-2 win and lock in the third seed overall.

Last but not least, Anthony ’Methodz’ Zinni went on an absolute tear with Toronto Ultra. Securing not only a huge streak against the Los Angeles Guerrillas, but the first 1v5 S&D clutch of the year against Paris Legion. Be sure to check out all of the best moments with our Top 10 breakdown.

Advertisement

For all CDL and Call of Duty news, stay tuned over at our dedicated hub.