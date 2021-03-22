TimTheTatman uncovers "fastest" LC10 Warzone class and it's absolutely lethal - Dexerto

Warzone’s LC10 remains is one of the fastest SMGs in Warzone and this new TikTok loadout has quickly become incredibly popular in Season 2.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s Season 2 update not only introduced the FARA assault rifle, but it also saw the introduction of the LC10 SMG. This pint-sized gun may look relatively unimposing, but it is capable of dishing out some pretty decent damage. While the LC10 hasn’t overthrown the ever-popular MAC-10, it still remains a good pick for those that enjoy the run and gun playstyle.

Call of Duty content creator TimTheTatman recently used a brand-new LC10 Warzone class, which has been growing in popularity over on TikTok. This particular build is purely focused on boosting the LC10’s ADS speed – an area that is incredibly important when going for those close-quarter kills.

TikTok LC10 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

This LC10 loadout increases both your mobility, range, and damage, which makes it particularly potent in close-quarter firefights. First up is the Agency Suppressor. Not only does the suppressor help conceal your shots, but it also decreases the gun’s vertical recoil.

Next up is the 13.9” Task Force barrel, which bolsters everything from the LC10’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. Adding this barrel is a must for anyone looking to increase this SMGs lethality.

The LC10’s clean ironsight enables this build to focus purely on speed, enabling the use of the Raider Stock. Having a lightweight stock improves the ADS firing movement speed, aim walking movement speed, and sprint to fire time. Being able to run rings around your foes won’t just make you harder to hit, it will also enable you to aggressively flank.

Like most SMGs, the LC10’s recoil can be rather uncontrollable. Fortunately, the Field Agent Foregrip reduces both the LC10’s vertical and horizontal recoil. It may not have as accurate hipfire as the MAC-10, but when aiming down sights, you’ll be able to go full-auto without having to wrestle for control.

Finally, the 45 Rnd mags offer just enough ammunition to down multiple foes without having to constantly reload. While it may not be as potent as the STANAG 55 Rnds, it is one of the only mag attachments that doesn’t impact ADS speed.

There you have it, one LC10 loadout that you can use to destroy your opponents across Verdansk.