Dexerto launches Reverse Sweep: New CDL show with Enable, Pacman & Katie Bedford - Dexerto

Reverse Sweep, Dexerto’s all-new Call of Duty Esports video series, has launched with a review of the first CDL Major.

The series, which is packed with unfiltered opinion and analysis on the latest Call of Duty League action is hosted by the former Call of Duty World League host Katie Bedford. She is joined by ex-pro players Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker.

What is Reverse Sweep?

Reverse Sweep is Dexerto’s flagship Call of Duty esports series. CDL fans can expect to watch three engaging and opinionated shows around every event during the season.

Our experts will be reacting to the biggest stories and looking ahead to the hottest matches, alongside ranking the best and worst teams in the league in the Reverse Sweep Power Rankings. Here’s what to expect in each show:

CDL Review Show: Covering the highs and lows of the action, the team will hold nothing back as they break down the biggest moments from the CDL. Who shined and who flopped? Katie, Pacman & Enable have got you covered!

CDL Power Rankings: Enable & Pacman rank the Call of Duty League's teams from worst to best… Find out which teams suck, the teams that are smashing it, and those who are primed to upset the pack!

CDL Preview Show: Rounding out the three-part series, Katie and co. will cover all of the pre-event gossip, giving you the low-down on what to expect as we look ahead to the upcoming event. From bold predictions to the best players to watch, you'll be armed with all the info needed heading into the next event.

How to watch Reverse Sweep

You can watch every episode of Reverse Sweep on the Dexerto Call of Duty YouTube channel and Dexerto.com. Keep an eye out for highlights from each show on the Dexerto Call of Duty esports Twitter & YouTube!

Meet your Reverse Sweep hosts

Having hosted Call of Duty events for Activision and played the game professionally, our team of experts are an authority on CoD esports.

Katie Bedford was the desk host for the 2019 Call of Duty World League, playing a key role in delivering an entertaining experience that CDL fans returned for time and time again.

Katie will be joined by Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt. As a crucial member of the renowned FaZe and OpTic squads, the nine-time Major winner knows what it takes to win. After retiring from his seven-year professional Call of Duty career in 2020, Enable signed as a Content Creator for 100 Thieves.

Rounding out the team is Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker. A veteran of the scene, Pacman’s career dates back to 2008, where he won the MLG National Championships with the legendary FeaR squad. After an extensive playing career, he’s coached various teams, including Rise Nation and OpTic Gaming, alongside analyzing on broadcast during Activision inaugural CDL season.

When will Reverse Sweep be released?

Expect to see Reverse Sweep content around each tournament event in the CDL 2021 calendar.

Our debut episode reviewing CDL’s Stage 1 Major is embedded above. Highlights of the show include Enable and Pacman discussing why aBeZy is the perfect wingman for Simp, LA Thieves’ woes and the iconic moment shared between former Crimsix & Clayster.