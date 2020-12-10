 The Los Angeles Thieves announce JKap as Call of Duty League head coach - Dexerto
The Los Angeles Thieves announce JKap as Call of Duty League head coach

Published: 10/Dec/2020 20:17

by Theo Salaun
Following weeks of speculation, the Los Angeles Thieves have finally, officially announced that veteran CoD pro Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan will be their Call of Duty League head coach for the 2021 season.

JKap has been a Call of Duty professional since 2010 and boasts a resume including All-Star appearances, world championships, and the respect of the entire CoD community. Having won world championships in 2015 and 2016, he is one of only three players to ever go back-to-back on the biggest stage.

In the inaugural season of the CDL, JKap was a founding starter of OpTic Gaming Los Angeles before he moved to a substitute role in Modern Warfare’s 5 vs. 5 format. Following the season and before the 100 Thieves acquisition, he retired from professional play on September 2, 2020.

But Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100T organization acquired the Los Angeles spot from OpTic Gaming, rebranded as the LA Thieves, and have since been subject to numerous rumors about JKap’s prospective role. After a December Mike Majlak video seemed to leak Kaplan’s announcement as coach, 100T has officially announced the move.

Given Nadeshot’s experience as CoD pro before he moved into the business side of esports, the recognition of JKap’s expertise in the field is understandable. While the Thieves have yet to cement their fourth starter, this coaching move establishes a strong foundation in CoD brainpower for the organization to work with.

BOCW Dec 10 patch notes: Scorestreak changes, Nuketown 24/7, more

Published: 10/Dec/2020 20:12

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch has released yet another small update for Black Ops Cold War. This time, Nuketown 24/7 has returned, scorestreaks have gotten some major tuning, and Zombies got some more fixes. Here’s what you need to know.

The Black Ops Cold War updates just don’t stop. Today’s game settings update includes a slew of notable changes, mostly to the scorestreaks, where a number of them got their costs adjusted.

In addition, Nuketown 24/7 has once again made its return after being noticeably absent for a few days. Finally, Zombies once again got a number of different changes and adjustments as well, mostly with its progression.

Treyarch’s full patch notes follow:

MULTIPLAYER
Playlists

  • Nuketown 24/7
    • Replaced Motherland Moshpit with Nuketown 24/7 in Featured Playlists.

Weapons

  • M60
    • Addressed a minor recoil issue with the M60 LMG.
    • Improved alignment of Multizoom scope for better accuracy.

Scorestreaks

  • RC-XD
    • Now destroys Sentry Turrets with a single explosion (previously two).
  • Cruise Missile
    • Addressed an issue with Cruise Missile voiceover not playing properly.
  • Napalm Strike
    • Reduced radius by 16%.
    • Reduced inner damage by 10%.
    • Reduced outer damage by 12.5%.
  • Artillery
    • Reduced outer damage by 20%.
    • Corrected an issue with explosion damage.
  • Attack Helicopter
    • Increased cost from 4500 to 5000.
  • VTOL Escort
    • Reduced cost from 8000 to 7000.
  • Chopper Gunner
    • Increased cost from 6500 to 8000.
  • General
    • Closed an exploit that could allow players to reset the Combat Bow and War Machine ammo.

ZOMBIES
Progression

  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Hunter Mastery Calling Card from unlocking.

Die Maschine

  • Stability
    • Added general stability fixes.
  • General
    • Addressed an issue where an Ammo Mod attachment would appear on screen after using the Arsenal with a Wonder Weapon in the player’s possession.
    • Icons for Wunderfizz Perks are now grayed out if the player can’t afford them.

Dead Ops Arcade

  • Added stability fix for the Room of Judgment event.

GLOBAL
Combat Record

  • Updated Combat Record to represent currently available items.

UI

  • Addressed an issue where Battle Pass UI could display before Season One begins.

