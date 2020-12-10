The Los Angeles Thieves announce JKap as Call of Duty League head coach - Dexerto

Following weeks of speculation, the Los Angeles Thieves have finally, officially announced that veteran CoD pro Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan will be their Call of Duty League head coach for the 2021 season.

JKap has been a Call of Duty professional since 2010 and boasts a resume including All-Star appearances, world championships, and the respect of the entire CoD community. Having won world championships in 2015 and 2016, he is one of only three players to ever go back-to-back on the biggest stage.

In the inaugural season of the CDL, JKap was a founding starter of OpTic Gaming Los Angeles before he moved to a substitute role in Modern Warfare’s 5 vs. 5 format. Following the season and before the 100 Thieves acquisition, he retired from professional play on September 2, 2020.

But Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100T organization acquired the Los Angeles spot from OpTic Gaming, rebranded as the LA Thieves, and have since been subject to numerous rumors about JKap’s prospective role. After a December Mike Majlak video seemed to leak Kaplan’s announcement as coach, 100T has officially announced the move.

The world’s best kept secret… Announcing @JKap415 as our LA Thieves Head Coach! #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/nfYjEL8WPG — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) December 10, 2020

Given Nadeshot’s experience as CoD pro before he moved into the business side of esports, the recognition of JKap’s expertise in the field is understandable. While the Thieves have yet to cement their fourth starter, this coaching move establishes a strong foundation in CoD brainpower for the organization to work with.

This piece is currently being updated with more information…