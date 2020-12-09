Did Mike Majlak just leak JKap’s announcement as LA Thieves CDL coach?

While touring the 100 Thieves facility in his latest vlog, YouTube celeb Mike Majlak may have accidentally locked in Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan as the head coach for the LA Thieves Call of Duty League team.

Leaks are nothing new to the Call of Duty scene. Though more often than not, these leaks come from insiders, staff, or players directly. This time around, however, the LA Thieves may have had an upcoming announcement spoiled by an outsider to the esports industry in Mike Majlak.

Known for his podcast with Logan Paul and his rapidly growing YouTube channel, Majlak has become a big name across social media over the past few years. While he’s yet to properly dip his toes in the esports landscape, he may have just made his first big headline without actually meaning to.

In the middle of a tour of the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag was guiding him through a production room. It just so happened that veteran competitor JKap was sitting in the room alongside LA Thieves General Manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders at the time.

Muddawg is leading the charge when it comes to finalizing the CDL roster and its support staff. It’s no mistake those two happened to be in the same room together. In fact, JKap was even wearing LA Thieves merch as well. It’s entirely likely Majlak walked in while they were recording an announcement video.

Having retired from competitive play back in September, JKap has since been rumored to swap into a coaching role. Recent screenshots have even leaked his presence in various scrims with LA Thieves players.

Having been a mainstay at the top of the scene since 2010, JKap has about as much experience as anyone in competitive CoD. He won back to back world championships in 2015 and 2016, racking up a few hundred thousand in total prizing over the years.

From Nadeshot’s former team in OpTic Gaming, to FaZe Clan and Envy, JKap has seen and done it all with the biggest orgs. Now, it seems his next move is all but locked in thanks to this accidental reveal in Majlak’s latest vlog.

JKap can be spotted at the 4:45 mark below

JKap played alongside three of the players now signed to LA Thieves. It makes all the sense in the world to continue that relationship and it seems a formal announcement is imminent.

