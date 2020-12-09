Logo
Did Mike Majlak just leak JKap’s announcement as LA Thieves CDL coach?

Published: 9/Dec/2020 5:41

by Brad Norton
Mike Majlak with JKap and 100 Thieves
YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs / Instagram: Jkap415 / LA Thieves

While touring the 100 Thieves facility in his latest vlog, YouTube celeb Mike Majlak may have accidentally locked in Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan as the head coach for the LA Thieves Call of Duty League team.

Leaks are nothing new to the Call of Duty scene. Though more often than not, these leaks come from insiders, staff, or players directly. This time around, however, the LA Thieves may have had an upcoming announcement spoiled by an outsider to the esports industry in Mike Majlak.

Known for his podcast with Logan Paul and his rapidly growing YouTube channel, Majlak has become a big name across social media over the past few years. While he’s yet to properly dip his toes in the esports landscape, he may have just made his first big headline without actually meaning to.

In the middle of a tour of the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag was guiding him through a production room. It just so happened that veteran competitor JKap was sitting in the room alongside LA Thieves General Manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders at the time.

Mike Majlak's vlog
YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs
JKap can be seen rocking the new LA Thieves merch in Majlak’s latest vlog.

Muddawg is leading the charge when it comes to finalizing the CDL roster and its support staff. It’s no mistake those two happened to be in the same room together. In fact, JKap was even wearing LA Thieves merch as well. It’s entirely likely Majlak walked in while they were recording an announcement video.

Having retired from competitive play back in September, JKap has since been rumored to swap into a coaching role. Recent screenshots have even leaked his presence in various scrims with LA Thieves players.

Having been a mainstay at the top of the scene since 2010, JKap has about as much experience as anyone in competitive CoD. He won back to back world championships in 2015 and 2016, racking up a few hundred thousand in total prizing over the years. 

From Nadeshot’s former team in OpTic Gaming, to FaZe Clan and Envy, JKap has seen and done it all with the biggest orgs. Now, it seems his next move is all but locked in thanks to this accidental reveal in Majlak’s latest vlog.

JKap can be spotted at the 4:45 mark below

JKap played alongside three of the players now signed to LA Thieves. It makes all the sense in the world to continue that relationship and it seems a formal announcement is imminent.

How to fix Black Ops Cold War “Blackout Trial has ended” bug on Xbox

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:50 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 22:37

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Following the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 prep update that went live on December 8, players on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S have started receiving a message starting that “Blackout Trial has ended,” which isn’t letting them log in. Fortunately, a fix has been found.

Currently, it’s unknown how many players are affected by the bug on Xbox. While the problem seems to be widespread, it’s unknown whether or not all players on the platform are receiving this game-breaking bug or if it’s only a select number.

Right now, this glitch seems to be showing up when certain Xbox players attempt to log-in to the game. After pressing all the prompts in the main menu after starting the application, players will be met with a screen that says “Blackout Trial has ended. Purchase the full game in order to unlock Blackout, Multiplayer, and Zombies.”

Thanks to this new update I can’t play the game now. But I got this interesting message. from blackopscoldwar

Obviously, Black Ops Cold War doesn’t have Blackout, all but confirming this is a left-over error from Black Ops 4, the only game in which the battle royale mode appeared in. This isn’t the first time BO4 assets have appeared in BOCW, with many players confirming that certain icons were carried over from that game.

Regardless of the reasoning, the fact of the matter is that it’s stopping Xbox players from logging into and enjoying Black Ops Cold War. That being said, it’s interesting to point out that, as of the time of this writing, it seems like this bug is only affecting Xbox players. PS4, PS5, and PC players have yet to report instances of this bug, at least on a wide-spread scale, that is.

Xbox responds to “Blackout Trial has ended” message

Several hours after the error surfaced, the official Xbox Twitter account announced that they were looking into the issue, which they followed up by saying that a fix had been found: installing any missing content.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re experiencing this problem:

  1. Click on Manage Game and Add-Ons
  2. Select Black Ops Cold War
  3. Install all content packs available for download
  4. Close out of the screen and restart the Black Ops Cold War application

