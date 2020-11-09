CoD veteran Tommey joins 100 Thieves' new Warzone pro team - Dexerto

100 Thieves, and their new Call of Duty League franchise LA Thieves, are wasting no time assembling their newly-announced pro team for Warzone, announcing longtime competitor Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren as their first recruit.

When it comes to competing at the highest levels of Call of Duty, very few have been around longer than Tommey, who spent last season as a substitute for eventual CDL champions, Dallas Empire.

However, with his days as a CoD pro pretty much behind him, the Englishman has long since turned his attention to Warzone, becoming one of the world’s best players in the popular battle royale. Now, his efforts have paid off, as 100 Thieves announced on November 9 that Tommey would be the first player and content creator for their new Warzone pro team.

“With over a decade of experience in Call of Duty and multiple championship titles to his name, Tommey currently is one of the best Warzone players in the world and we are so excited to have him on 100 Thieves!” the organization tweeted.

“Ever since Warzone came out, I’ve been really wanting to push on and compete in that,” Tommey said. “This is sort of my transition period now, where that is what I’m looking to do and what I’m looking to do going forward.

“Warzone’s just brought so many new people in, like Symfuhny and HusKerrs coming in and playing. It’s given weekly tournaments that everyone wants to tune in on, it’s just thrown everyone in together and just making it bigger and bigger.”

100T founder and CEO, Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, paid some strong compliments to his new player on Twitter: “One of the nicest guys you could ever meet and probably the best Warzone player on your timeline. It’s an incredible feeling to have the ability to surround our team with such great people.”

This has been in the works for a while now but I'm so happy and excited to announce to everyone that I've joined @100Thieves as their first ever Warzone player. This wouldn't have been possible without all of the support you guys have shown throughout the years, so thank you. pic.twitter.com/WdanZmzV1t — Tommey (@Tommey) November 9, 2020

Since the battle royale’s release back in March and through all of the big-money and high-roller tournaments that have been hosted, very few can boast a resume that’s as impressive as Tommey’s.

At the time of writing, he’s earned over $54,000 from official Warzone competitions, which currently puts him eighth in the world, according to Esports Earnings. That’s due to the plethora of top placements he’s accumulated at various tournaments – 11 times coming in first place and three times finishing second.

But that really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s familiar with his Call of Duty career; the 28-year-old enjoyed a long and successful stint as a CoD pro, winning numerous tournaments and featuring for some prominent teams.

His last official appearance was at the Call of Duty World League Championship in 2019, where he placed 9th-12th and earned $35,000, despite playing for an amateur team.

Now with Tommey officially a member of 100 Thieves’ Warzone squad, the question shifts to who the organization will bring on next. Nadeshot has already confirmed that he won’t be on the team, so they’ll likely be looking for at least three more top-tier players to round out the roster.

There’s strong speculation that Symfuhny, one of the biggest names in competitive battle royale and a dominant Warzone player, could be the second addition to the team. This would definitely make sense, considering that he recently became a free agent after not re-signing with NRG and has strong ties to 100T.