Nadeshot & Muddawg reveal what they need for LA Thieves 4th player - Dexerto

Following the announcement that 100 Thieves would be competing in the Call of Duty League once again, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and general manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders have discussed what kind of player they’re looking for to complete the squad.

The huge reveal of the Los Angeles Thieves was one that many Call of Duty fans saw coming, but still got extremely excited about, especially given the success of their previous tenure in the league.

As it stands, LA Thieves have three of their four roster spots occupied by Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams and Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly, as well as a substitute in Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan.

Now, they’ve got one spot left to fill — and we might be one step closer to finding out who they’re bringing in.

What type of player do LA Thieves want?

While discussing the build of their roster in a November 9 YouTube upload, Muddawg and Nade spoke about the above players and just how much they bring to the team, before discussing the criteria they want their final player to fill.

“We really want someone with at least the ability to run the aggressive SMG role in case we do need three SMGs to pair with SlasheR,” said Muddawg.

“Really, just that versatility, players with experience at the highest level, we want this roster winning right now. Kenny, SlasheR, TJ have all proven it. We need a player who can compliment them and win championships.”

Topic starts at 9.55

Who could fit the bill?

Obviously, this discussion created a lot of speculation among fans of the team and Call of Duty esports fans in general.

One name that was thrown around was that of Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, who featured on the original 100 Thieves roster in Black Ops 4 alongside Kenny and SlasheR, and will be looking to get back into the mixer after a disappointing tenure with Seattle Surge in the first year of the CDL.

Other experienced SMGs who are currently available could include the likes of Jonathan ‘John’ Perez, who sat the year out, and some fans even suggested that Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda could be a potential fit.

Needless to say, this roster spot will be highly sought after, so the team at LA Thieves will have a lot of options — but who they will finally settle on remains a mystery.