 Nadeshot & Muddawg reveal what they need for LA Thieves 4th player - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Nadeshot & Muddawg reveal what they need for LA Thieves 4th player

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:09

by Jacob Hale
100 Thieves/Call of Duty League

Share

100 Thieves Call of Duty League LA Thieves Nadeshot

Following the announcement that 100 Thieves would be competing in the Call of Duty League once again, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and general manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders have discussed what kind of player they’re looking for to complete the squad.

The huge reveal of the Los Angeles Thieves was one that many Call of Duty fans saw coming, but still got extremely excited about, especially given the success of their previous tenure in the league.

As it stands, LA Thieves have three of their four roster spots occupied by Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams and Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly, as well as a substitute in Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan.

Now, they’ve got one spot left to fill — and we might be one step closer to finding out who they’re bringing in.

Nadeshot LA Thieves
100 Thieves
Nadeshot has high expectations for the LA Thieves.

What type of player do LA Thieves want?

While discussing the build of their roster in a November 9 YouTube upload, Muddawg and Nade spoke about the above players and just how much they bring to the team, before discussing the criteria they want their final player to fill.

“We really want someone with at least the ability to run the aggressive SMG role in case we do need three SMGs to pair with SlasheR,” said Muddawg.

“Really, just that versatility, players with experience at the highest level, we want this roster winning right now. Kenny, SlasheR, TJ have all proven it. We need a player who can compliment them and win championships.”

Topic starts at 9.55

Who could fit the bill?

Obviously, this discussion created a lot of speculation among fans of the team and Call of Duty esports fans in general.

One name that was thrown around was that of Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, who featured on the original 100 Thieves roster in Black Ops 4 alongside Kenny and SlasheR, and will be looking to get back into the mixer after a disappointing tenure with Seattle Surge in the first year of the CDL.

Other experienced SMGs who are currently available could include the likes of Jonathan ‘John’ Perez, who sat the year out, and some fans even suggested that Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda could be a potential fit.

Needless to say, this roster spot will be highly sought after, so the team at LA Thieves will have a lot of options — but who they will finally settle on remains a mystery.

Call of Duty

How to reduce Modern Warfare and Warzone file size with Texture Streaming

Published: 10/Nov/2020 6:48

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward

Share

Modern Warfare Warzone

If your Modern Warfare and Warzone file size is taking up too much space on your console or PC, Activision has implemented a new feature to help trim things down with an innovative Texture Streaming feature.

The enormous file size of Modern Warfare and Warzone is often one of the biggest talking points in the community. With each new patch, players are forced to download more and more, adding to how much space is actually needed for the game.

Thankfully, the November 9 update has introduced an entirely new feature to help with this issue. While you’ll have to download it first, it comes boasting new ways to trim the game’s footprint on both console and PC.

PC gamers have access to an innovative streaming feature that relies on your network connection. Whereas console players simply have more choice than ever before thanks to a new high-resolution texture pack.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to reduce Modern Warfare and Warzone file size on console

Modern Warfare and Warzone operators
Infinity Ward
Operator and weapon textures have all been reduced in quality with the latest update.

Once you’ve installed the November 9 update on PlayStation or Xbox, there will be a new option for you as you boot up. This factors in all consoles including current hardware and next-gen. By default, all Operator and weapon textures have been reduced in quality.

This was done to cut back the overall size of the game, as rare textures took up a huge amount of space. Even if you never encountered a basic Operator, the game would still have its high-quality texture installed on your console.

If storage isn’t an issue for you and you’re looking for the best possible graphics, an optional download is here for you. While the latest update reduced texture quality, a high-resolution DLC pack will be free to download in order to bump up the quality once again. 

When you first load up the game after the November 9 update, you’ll receive a prompt to download DLC. Upon accepting this prompt, follow the steps to download the high-resolution texture pack.

If you ignore this prompt but change your mind later on, don’t worry. You can head to the Game Installs menu to find the texture pack at any point in time.

How to reduce Modern Warfare and Warzone file size on PC.

Warzone weapons
Infinity Ward
Expect to see a slight reduction in weapon texture quality unless you stream or install the higher resolution textures.

For PC players, there’s an entirely new option for you in the latest patch. Texture Streaming is an innovative feature that utilizes your internet connection, rather than files directly installed on your HDD or SDD.

With the higher quality textures removed, instead of downloading and installing them back on your PC, you now have an option to stream them instead. To avoid going over your bandwidth cap, or using too much data at once, a limit can be set in the Options menu. 

If you’d prefer to simply have the files installed on your PC anyways, that’s still an option here as well. Texture Streaming can be turned off completely.

Activision outlined more plans for additional texture packs in future. So expect the file size to be trimmed down even further as more become available.