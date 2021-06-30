Complexity Gaming become publicly listed following GameSquare acquisition

Legacy esports organization Complexity Gaming are now listed publicly following the acquisition of GameSquare Esports which sees the org’s former shareholders own approximately 47% of the new parent company.

Founded in 2003, Complexity are one of the longest-standing organizations in the entirety of esports and have grown from strength to strength in recent years — a highlight being Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones joining their ownership group in 2017.

Now, following this new deal, the Canadian public can invest in Complexity Gaming and fellow GameSquare-owned company, esports agency Code Red, on the OTC Markets exchange.

As well as competing in major titles such as Counter-Strike, Valorant, Fortnite, FIFA, and Apex Legends, Complexity own and operate their headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The GameStop Performance Center is the base of operations for the org and is a good draw for sponsors.

Through this move, GameSquare aim to help the veteran esports team to further grow in terms of competition, content creation, and hosting gaming events. Reassuringly for fans of Complexity, founder Jason Lake will remain as the CEO while taking on an additional role as global head of esports for the parent company.

Combining the performance of portfolio companies Complexity, Code Red, and Gaming Community Network, GameSquare are eyeing total revenues of $28m in 2022. A release states Complexity alone raked in $4.1m and $4.2m in revenue in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

“Complexity has built a tremendous foundation that is perfectly positioned for its next phase of growth and profitability,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

“We see huge potential to monetize the incredible content that Complexity creates every year and numerous opportunities to create merchandise that allow fans to show their loyalty to one of America’s greatest esports teams.”