Terrifying Warzone bug turns a door into an insta-kill death trap

One of Warzone’s newest bugs is also its most dangerous, as the Season 4 update has come with a random door that instantly kills players as soon as they make contact with it. And no, that is not an exaggeration.

Warzone bugs and glitches come in all shapes and sizes — some of them let you turn invisible, some of them let you sneak under the map. But a new one can’t be exploited for nefarious, personal gain, it’s just a death trap.

The Season 4 update brought a bunch of new POIs to Verdansk ‘84, including Satellite Crash Sites and mysterious Red Doors. It also brought a different sort of door, one that doesn’t lead you to exciting loot, but straight to the Gulag.

As one of Warzone’s top players, Jukeyz, found out during a tournament, there’s a blocked door in Salt Mine that instantly downs you if you happen to run into it.

As can be seen in the clip, Jukeyz is making his way around the map, looking to loot up and buy his teammate back. Suddenly, he makes the mistake of trying to go through a barricaded door. Next thing you know, he’s dead and his match is over.

There’s no mystery snipe or Claymore around either, as evidenced by a kill feed that seems to indicate that Jukeyz somehow killed himself. One has to assume that’s just because there’s no icon for “death by door” in the game yet.

And, for those who were hoping Jukeyz is a rare exception and an unlucky fella, apologies in advance. This bug isn’t only affecting him and there’s proof of it happening to a lot of other people.

Watch out for this killer door. pic.twitter.com/Xln0GpSIDc — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) June 18, 2021

At the moment, it’s unclear why exactly this door is bugged and if there are any other doors like this. One can only imagine that this is structural retribution for everyone who complained about door mechanics in Modern Warfare.

The issue has yet to be added to Raven Software’s Trello board, so it appears that the devs have yet to take notice of this bug. For now, players should simply be extra careful around Verdansk. We’ll update this piece whenever news of a fix starts popping up.