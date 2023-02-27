TeeP reveals “cheat code” Lachmann Sub loadout for MW2 Ranked Play

Former Call of Duty World Champion Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow explained why the Lachmann Sub (MP5) might be better than the Vaznev 9-K in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play pumped some much-needed excitement into the multiplayer scene. Ranked Play is a competitive game mode that uses the Call of Duty League ruleset and features a comprehensive skill rating system. Unfortunately, uneven matchmaking and hackers plague the game mode.

Some community members have also raised concerns over the game mode’s weapon selection. Ranked Play restricts most of the game’s gun pool, but the jury is still out for which gun works best. Players fell in love with the ISO Hemlock, but Infinity Ward quickly banned the controversial AR.

Article continues after ad

Most CDL Pros use the TAQ-56 or Vaznev 9-K, but TeeP believes the Lachmann Sub deserves more attention for players attempting to level up their game in Ranked Play.

TeeP dominates Ranked Play with the Lachmann Sub (MP5)

Activison The Lachmann Sub deals deadly damage at close quarters.

The Season 2 update nerfed the Vaznev 9-K, but XclusiveAce revealed the downgrade was “meaningless,” as it only slightly reduced damage over distance. Most Ranked Play warriors still use the powerful SMG, but TeeP displayed the Lachmann Sub’s devastating power.

Modern Warfare 2019 competitive players will be familiar with the Lachmann Sub (MP5.) The speedy SMG was the go-to CDL weapon, standing toe-to-toe with any short-range option in MW2 again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

TeeP tried the Lachmann Sub instead of the Vaznev in Ranked Play and was shocked by its effectiveness.

Article continues after ad

“Wow, it’s nasty; this is the best class. I like the Lachmann; it’s fun.”

Here is TeeP’s full Lachman Sub loadout

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Give this loadout a try if you are not a massive fan of the Vaznev 9-K.