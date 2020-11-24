Team Scump wins $50K Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals: Final results - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War may have only just launched but major competitions are already underway as some of the biggest names in Call of Duty joined up for a huge $50,000 Twitch Rivals showdown.

Twitch Rivals hosts some of the biggest online esports events out there. Gathering a mix of marquee streamers on the platform and some of the top pro players, they’re always huge events.

The latest installment put CoD in the spotlight thanks to the release of Black Ops Cold War. As players grow familiar with maps, modes, and weapons, some of the best competitors jumped right into tournament play.

From Nadeshot to 2020 World Champion Clayster and plenty more, many of the biggest names were involved. If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on the latest Twitch Rivals event.

Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals results

Once teams were drafted, it was time for the unique event to properly get underway. Divided into four sections, every squad had to play through two series across a variety of modes. Hardpoint, VIP Escort, Domination, and SnD were all in focus.

Opening rounds were simple best of ones, though the playoffs saw teams competing over a possible three maps. Some were more lopsided than others. Clayster blitzed through former partners on Simp’s team when it came to Hardpoint. Meanwhile, the opposite occurred when things switched to Domination, as Simp’s team won that portion without dropping a map.

It was a closely contested event right until the very end. Clayster, Simp, and Scump all led their teams to a single playlist win. It came down to SnD where Scump’s team took home the final remaining victory.

How to rewatch Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals

The Cold War Twitch Rivals event took place on Monday, November 23 for North American talent. Things kicked off at 3PM PT | 6PM ET and ran through most of the evening.

While individual players were streaming their own perspectives, a dedicated broadcast was hosted by CDL talent Miles Ross, Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth, and Lottie Van-Praag. We’ve embedded this below for your convenience.

Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals Format

This particular event followed a unique format. At first, four captains selected their teammates from a pool of pro players and popular streamers. Once rosters were locked in, there were four unique brackets to play through, one for each mode.

Hardpoint, VIP Escort, Domination, and SnD were the four single-elimination brackets on offer today. Placing well within each bracket awarded a set number of points. The team with the highest number of points at the end of the day was eventually crowned the winner. A full point breakdown along with the final prizing can be found below.

Points per round

1st – 5 points

2nd – 3 points

3rd – 2 points

4th – 1 point

Prize pool breakdown

Team prizing

1st – $15,000

2nd – $9,000

3rd – $6,000

4th – $4,000

Prizing per round

1st – $2,000

2nd – $1,000

3rd – $1,000

4th – $0

Individual player bonuses

1st – $3,750

2nd – $2,250

3rd – $1,500

4th – $1,000

Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals Teams

Many of the most popular names in the Call of Duty scene were thrown together for this marquee event. Captains were determined ahead of time, however, as Clayster, Nadeshot, Scump, and Simp were all elected to lead a team of their own.

The full list of players filling out each team can be found below.

Team Scump

Tfue

Aydan

Zoomaa

Scump

Team Nadeshot

IceManIsaac

Envoy

Destroy

Nadeshot

Team Simp

SuperEvan

JaredFPS

Karma

Simp

Team Clayster