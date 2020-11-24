 Team Scump wins $50K Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals: Final results - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Team Scump wins $50K Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals: Final results

Published: 24/Nov/2020 3:43

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Black Ops Cold War
Twitch / Activision

Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals

Black Ops Cold War may have only just launched but major competitions are already underway as some of the biggest names in Call of Duty joined up for a huge $50,000 Twitch Rivals showdown.

Twitch Rivals hosts some of the biggest online esports events out there. Gathering a mix of marquee streamers on the platform and some of the top pro players, they’re always huge events.

The latest installment put CoD in the spotlight thanks to the release of Black Ops Cold War. As players grow familiar with maps, modes, and weapons, some of the best competitors jumped right into tournament play.

From Nadeshot to 2020 World Champion Clayster and plenty more, many of the biggest names were involved. If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on the latest Twitch Rivals event.

Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals results

Once teams were drafted, it was time for the unique event to properly get underway. Divided into four sections, every squad had to play through two series across a variety of modes. Hardpoint, VIP Escort, Domination, and SnD were all in focus.

Opening rounds were simple best of ones, though the playoffs saw teams competing over a possible three maps. Some were more lopsided than others. Clayster blitzed through former partners on Simp’s team when it came to Hardpoint. Meanwhile, the opposite occurred when things switched to Domination, as Simp’s team won that portion without dropping a map.

It was a closely contested event right until the very end. Clayster, Simp, and Scump all led their teams to a single playlist win. It came down to SnD where Scump’s team took home the final remaining victory. 

How to rewatch Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals

The Cold War Twitch Rivals event took place on Monday, November 23 for North American talent. Things kicked off at 3PM PT | 6PM ET and ran through most of the evening.

While individual players were streaming their own perspectives, a dedicated broadcast was hosted by CDL talent Miles Ross, Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth, and Lottie Van-Praag. We’ve embedded this below for your convenience.

Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals Format

This particular event followed a unique format. At first, four captains selected their teammates from a pool of pro players and popular streamers. Once rosters were locked in, there were four unique brackets to play through, one for each mode.

Hardpoint, VIP Escort, Domination, and SnD were the four single-elimination brackets on offer today. Placing well within each bracket awarded a set number of points. The team with the highest number of points at the end of the day was eventually crowned the winner. A full point breakdown along with the final prizing can be found below.

Points per round

1st – 5 points

2nd – 3 points

3rd – 2 points

4th – 1 point

Prize pool breakdown

Team prizing

1st – $15,000

2nd – $9,000

3rd – $6,000

4th – $4,000

Prizing per round

1st – $2,000

2nd – $1,000

3rd – $1,000

4th – $0

Individual player bonuses

1st – $3,750

2nd – $2,250

3rd – $1,500

4th – $1,000

Black Ops Cold War Twitch Rivals Teams

Many of the most popular names in the Call of Duty scene were thrown together for this marquee event. Captains were determined ahead of time, however, as Clayster, Nadeshot, Scump, and Simp were all elected to lead a team of their own. 

The full list of players filling out each team can be found below.

Team Scump

  • Tfue
  • Aydan
  • Zoomaa
  • Scump

Team Nadeshot

  • IceManIsaac
  • Envoy
  • Destroy
  • Nadeshot

Team Simp

  • SuperEvan
  • JaredFPS
  • Karma
  • Simp

Team Clayster

  • Symfuhny
  • Tommey
  • Rated
  • Clayster
Call of Duty

Wuskin & Rated fuel Paris Legion drama as both miss CDL 2021 season

Published: 24/Nov/2020 2:18

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty League wuskin and Rated
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League Paris Legion Rated wuskiN

Drama surrounding Paris Legion’s roster for the upcoming Call of Duty League season has boiled over as Rhys ‘Rated’ Price and Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall both appear to be “missing out” heading into the 2021 season.

Two of the most accomplished Call of Duty players out of Europe, Rated and wuskin have both been competing at the highest levels for the past few years.

While they were teammates on the original London Royal Ravens roster, their CDL careers appear to have hit a bump in the road ahead of the 2021 season.

Seven players were let go from the Ravens on September 9. Among them was none other than Rated and wuskin.

The London-based organization has since locked in its four starting players for the Black Ops Cold War season with Zer0, Dylan, Alexx, and Seany all joining the team.

As various players push for positions on the three remaining orgs with open spots, Paris Legion has become the only franchise left without a single player under contract. Despite Rated and wuskin clearly vying for a position, it appears they’ve been left out of the mix.

“You lot are gonna be gobsmacked when news drops soon,” wuskin tweeted on November 23. Evidently, it’s safe to assume the Legion roster has been finalized and it’s only a matter of days before it’s public.

However, wuskin has confirmed he won’t be part of the team. “Can’t believe I’m missing out on the year,” he followed up.

Rated echoed this reaction, slamming developments behind closed doors and calling out nepotism among various teams.

“CDL Friend league got taken to a whole new level. Mind-blowing. Fraudulent people in jobs as per.”

Together under the Ravens banners, Rated and wuskin had one top-four finish in the season, while wuskin achieved a second-place finish in week 8 with Rated on the bench.

Despite middling results throughout the majority of the season, the London franchise finished fourth in the Championship event, claiming $450,000 for their efforts.

Unless things change at the final hour, both veteran players will seemingly miss their chance at improving on these placements in the 2021 season.

There’s currently no indication of who Paris Legion signed, though we can expect this to be revealed over the coming days.

Paris Legion
Twitter: Paris Legion
Paris Legion is still yet to announce any new signings after letting go of every player under contract.

In some positive news, wuskin’s twin brother Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall seems to have landed himself a spot in the League. “My bro good and that’s all that matters,” wuskinz tweeted on November 18.

Even without being part of the League for the upcoming season, both wuskin and Rated still have their sights set on actively competing in other ways.

Whether it’s Warzone tournaments or popular streaming events, they’ll still be grinding Call of Duty from the looks of things.