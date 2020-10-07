Team ACHES wins Hitch's throwback Ghosts tourney: final results - Dexerto

NRG and Team Summertime content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards hosted a $5,000 charity throwback tournament for Call of Duty: Ghosts that featured huge names like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, and more. Everything you need to catch up on the action can be found below.

The Call of Duty offseason can only mean two things – lots of roster changes and a bunch of throwback tournaments featuring past titles in the FPS series.

A week after hosting a successful Black Ops 4 tourney, Hitch and his Team Summertime were back at it again, this time putting together a CoD: Ghosts competition that featured some of the biggest names in the community.

All of the details from this event can be found below. From the official stream to catch up with, to a rundown on the final results, the format, and plenty more.

Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney results

The day of action started with all of the big names ready to duke it out. Unfortunately for some, the day came to a fairly quick end. From Mochilla’s team to Slasher’s squad, many veterans were knocked out of the running early into the event.

On the opposite end of things, the likes of Envoy, Scump, and ACHES, all helped lead their teams through the upper bracket. Ultimately, it was ACHES, Loony, Pacman, and Goonjar that fought all the way through to the Grand Finals without dropping a series.

They met Kenny’s team in the final round of the day, once ACHES was woken up from his power nap…

Aches made it all the way to finals and then fell asleep waiting for his match. I've thrown A LOT of tournaments… this is a first lmfao. — davis. (@hitchariide) October 8, 2020

When everything was finally said and done, it was Kuavo’s team that took out the first series with a 3-1 win. However, things couldn’t end any other way than a game five, round 11 in the second and final series. After a long day of competition, it was ACHES’ team that just barely took out the final round win to steal the show.

When was Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney?

This event took place on Wednesday, October 7, having kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Given how many teams were involved and how long they often had to wait between rounds, the event went on through the entire day.

How to rewatch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney

The competition was streamed live on BoomTV’s Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

Players & teams

As mentioned above, a ton of popular figures played in this throwback event, headlined by the likes of Scump, SlasheR, ACHES, Parasite, and many other top active pro players, retired legends of the esport, content creators, and more.

Here’s the full list of teams:

Envoy, Blazt, Saints, Vivid

Scump, MBoZe, Ricky, MiRx

Loony, Pacman, Goonjar, ACHES

Decemate, Parasite, Twerk, Fero

Dougisraw, Rallied, Shiftola, Joe Espo

Study, TCM, Twizz, NAMELESS

Kenny, Temp, Classic, Huke

Kekoa, Larry, Fame, Estanaut

Lava, KennyBounce, Precision, Itsreborn

TJHaLy, Methodz, SlasheR, Slacked

Ampz, SuperEvan, Hugs, Colorrs

Nagafen, Remy, Roy, Nemo

Xotic, Mochila, Bidz, 2Pac

Ramby, Equip, Majormaniak, Teddywrecks

Madcat, Joee, SunnyB, Devr

Final bracket

Here is the final bracket for the tournament that was updated live throughout the day on the official BoomTV event page as results from the matches came in.

Format & rules

This was a double-elimination 4v4 competition using a Variant format, meaning that the maps, modes, and rules were mostly from the official competitive ruleset for when Ghosts was the main CoD game being played.

In the 2014 season, the three main modes were Domination, Search and Destroy, and Blitz, each with their own set of maps. Here are the map-mode sets that were being used in this event:

WR1: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD

WR2: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

WR3: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD

WR4: Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD, Freight Blitz, Freight Dom, Octane SnD

LR1: Octane Dom, Freight Dom, Sovereign SnD

LR2: Warhawk Blitz, Freight Blitz, Octane SnD

LR3: Strikezone Dom, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

LR4: Octane Blitz, Freight Blitz, Warhawk SnD

LR5: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

LR6: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD

Grand Finals: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD

Grand Finals Reset: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

Movember charity

Of course, the entire driving force behind this throwback tournament series was charity, as Hitch and TST aware raising money for Movember – one of the leading global organizations committed to changing the face of men’s health.

This Ghosts event was specifically focused on suicide awareness and prevention; those interested in donating to the cause can do so by visiting https://tiltify.com/@teamsummertime/elgato-off-season-series.