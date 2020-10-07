 Team ACHES wins Hitch's throwback Ghosts tourney: final results - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Team ACHES wins Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney: final results

Published: 7/Oct/2020 19:26 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 8:08

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL / Sledgehammer Games / TST

Hitch

NRG and Team Summertime content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards hosted a $5,000 charity throwback tournament for Call of Duty: Ghosts that featured huge names like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, and more. Everything you need to catch up on the action can be found below.

The Call of Duty offseason can only mean two things – lots of roster changes and a bunch of throwback tournaments featuring past titles in the FPS series.

A week after hosting a successful Black Ops 4 tourney, Hitch and his Team Summertime were back at it again, this time putting together a CoD: Ghosts competition that featured some of the biggest names in the community.

All of the details from this event can be found below. From the official stream to catch up with, to a rundown on the final results, the format, and plenty more.

Team Summertime throwback CoD series
Team Summertime
Hitch and Team Summertime are hosting several throwback tournaments this CoD offseason.

Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney results

The day of action started with all of the big names ready to duke it out. Unfortunately for some, the day came to a fairly quick end. From Mochilla’s team to Slasher’s squad, many veterans were knocked out of the running early into the event.

On the opposite end of things, the likes of Envoy, Scump, and ACHES, all helped lead their teams through the upper bracket. Ultimately, it was ACHES, Loony, Pacman, and Goonjar that fought all the way through to the Grand Finals without dropping a series.

They met Kenny’s team in the final round of the day, once ACHES was woken up from his power nap…

When everything was finally said and done, it was Kuavo’s team that took out the first series with a 3-1 win. However, things couldn’t end any other way than a game five, round 11 in the second and final series. After a long day of competition, it was ACHES’ team that just barely took out the final round win to steal the show.

When was Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney?

This event took place on Wednesday, October 7, having kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Given how many teams were involved and how long they often had to wait between rounds, the event went on through the entire day.

How to rewatch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney

The competition was streamed live on BoomTV’s Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

Players & teams

As mentioned above, a ton of popular figures played in this throwback event, headlined by the likes of Scump, SlasheR, ACHES, Parasite, and many other top active pro players, retired legends of the esport, content creators, and more.

Here’s the full list of teams:

  • Envoy, Blazt, Saints, Vivid
  • Scump, MBoZe, Ricky, MiRx
  • Loony, Pacman, Goonjar, ACHES
  • Decemate, Parasite, Twerk, Fero
  • Dougisraw, Rallied, Shiftola, Joe Espo
  • Study, TCM, Twizz, NAMELESS
  • Kenny, Temp, Classic, Huke
  • Kekoa, Larry, Fame, Estanaut
  • Lava, KennyBounce, Precision, Itsreborn
  • TJHaLy, Methodz, SlasheR, Slacked
  • Ampz, SuperEvan, Hugs, Colorrs
  • Nagafen, Remy, Roy, Nemo
  • Xotic, Mochila, Bidz, 2Pac
  • Ramby, Equip, Majormaniak, Teddywrecks
  • Madcat, Joee, SunnyB, Devr
Complexity 2014 CoD Champs
MLG
ACHES, who won the 2014 Call of Duty Championship, was playing in TST’s Throwback Ghosts tournament.

Final bracket

Here is the final bracket for the tournament that was updated live throughout the day on the official BoomTV event page as results from the matches came in.

Ghosts tournament bracket
BoomTV
The final bracket for Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tournament

Format & rules

This was a double-elimination 4v4 competition using a Variant format, meaning that the maps, modes, and rules were mostly from the official competitive ruleset for when Ghosts was the main CoD game being played.

In the 2014 season, the three main modes were Domination, Search and Destroy, and Blitz, each with their own set of maps. Here are the map-mode sets that were being used in this event:

  • WR1: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • WR2: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • WR3: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
  • WR4: Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD, Freight Blitz, Freight Dom, Octane SnD
  • LR1: Octane Dom, Freight Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • LR2: Warhawk Blitz, Freight Blitz, Octane SnD
  • LR3: Strikezone Dom, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • LR4: Octane Blitz, Freight Blitz, Warhawk SnD
  • LR5: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • LR6: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
  • Grand Finals: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • Grand Finals Reset: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

Movember charity

Of course, the entire driving force behind this throwback tournament series was charity, as Hitch and TST aware raising money for Movember – one of the leading global organizations committed to changing the face of men’s health.

This Ghosts event was specifically focused on suicide awareness and prevention; those interested in donating to the cause can do so by visiting https://tiltify.com/@teamsummertime/elgato-off-season-series.

Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone update nerfs AS VAL & SP-R: Patch notes

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:13 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 18:26

by Theo Salaun
as val spr nerfs call of duty season 6 patch
Infinity Ward

Share

Modern Warfare Season 6 Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 update has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug. Check out the full patch notes below.

In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.

The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.

AS VAL and SP-R nerfs

The AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags let it shoot through walls upon walls and the SP-R’s .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags let it essentially shoot as a hitscan sniper up to 450 meters. As such, Season 6’s AR was a nightmare in multiplayer and the marksman rifle was some sort of hybrid HDR-meets-Kar98k monstrosity.

Both of those issues have been abruptly adjusted, following recent confirmations from Infinity Ward that they would be tackling the overpowered weapons sooner than later.

While the AS VAL’s change was a simple one, just removing the ability to shoot through multiple walls, the SP-R has also gone through a number of changes aimed at balancing it more appropriately for Verdansk gameplay.

Warzone Subway bug fix

When Season 6 dropped, it came with a new, subterranean fast-travel system in the form of a subway that moves around the entire map. Unfortunately, players quickly realized that the underground transport could also bring you to an undeserved victory as the system could be abused to ignore the gas while your opponents on the surface coughed to death.

That issue has now been resolved in the October 8 update, with players within the subway no longer untouched by the battle royale’s toxic gas. This is tremendous news for those who want to play the game without worrying about ‘sewer rats’ exploiting a major bug. In combination with the nerfs to the AS VAL and SP-R, this patch should be a community favorite.

SP-R 208 Warzone loadout
Activision / Infinity Ward
The SP-R 208 turned Warzone into sniper glint-filled chaos.

Modern Warfare & Warzone October 8 patch notes

General

  • Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast-travel system

Weapons

AS VAL

  • Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls

SP-R 208

  • Increase to flinch
  • Minor reduction to ADS speed
  • Variable zoom scope: moved weapon closer to player while ADSing, small reduction to ADS speed
  • .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags: reduction to bullet velocity, reduction to ADS speed

SKS

  • Small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes