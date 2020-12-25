Logo
Call of Duty

Symfuhny’s Warzone DMR 14 loadout is ridiculously overpowered

Published: 25/Dec/2020 17:05

by Alex Garton
Twitch: Symfuhny/Activision/Treyarch

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone has brought a range of new weapons to the game. One gun that has stood out from the pack and established itself in the meta is the DMR 14. Let’s check Symfuhny’s deadly loadout that’ll help you dominate your Warzone matches.

It’s fair to say the Black Ops Cold War guns had an underwhelming start in the Warzone meta. At release, there was no muzzle option for the weapons that matched the power of the Monolithic Suppressor available on Modern Warfare’s guns. Luckily, the developers buffed the Agency Silencer and this has allowed certain Cold War weapons to thrive.

Perhaps the best example of this is the DMR 14, which is quickly establishing itself as one of the most powerful guns in the game. Its ability to take down enemies at medium range is unmatched, killing an opponent with just two bullets to the head.

Of course, dominating with the DMR 14 is only possible with the correct loadout. Well, luckily for us, Symfuhny revealed his complete DMR 14 loadout on stream.

Treyarch/Activision
The DMR 14 thrives in medium-range gunfights.

Symfuhny’s deadly DMR 14 loadout

Twitch streamer and content creator Symfuhny has revealed his DMR 14 loadout on stream and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

If you’re looking for a loadout with a fast time to kill and a lot of damage, then this Tactical Rifle may be perfect for you. Here’s exactly how you should kit out your DMR 14 to get the most out of the weapon:

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: 30 Rnd

This is a loadout that focuses on allowing the DMR 14 to effectively take down opponents at medium to long-range.

For starters, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have arguably been the most beneficial to the rifle. The attachment provides the DMR 14 with an increased damage range and allows you to remain unseen on the minimap. This is paired with the 20.8 Task Force barrel which steps up the gun’s damage to another level.

The addition of the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect optic for medium-range gunfights, but also allows the weapon to perform at close-range if necessary. Finally, the Field Agent Foregrip controls the weapon’s recoil, while the 30 Rnd magazine provides you with extra ammo.

Of course, it’s all well and good saying how great the weapon is in Warzone, but it’s better to have a bit of proof. Well, here’s a clip of Symfuhny tearing his opponents down from range with the DMR 14 in-game.

It’s difficult to say whether the DMR 14 will be receiving any nerfs at some point in the future. It seems a little overtuned at the moment, but we’ll have to see what the developers think in the next upcoming patch.

Hopefully, this has set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that will help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.

Call of Duty

CoD YouTuber brews real-life Cold War Zombies perk drinks, goes down terribly

Published: 25/Dec/2020 11:24 Updated: 25/Dec/2020 11:37

by Luke Edwards
JohnyJ25/Zombies fandom

Share

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies

CoD YouTuber JohnyJ25 has created real-life versions of the game’s legendary perk-a-cola drinks, using some truly awful combinations of ingredients. It’s fair to say it didn’t go nearly as well as he would have hoped.

JohnyJ25 is always up for doing some crazy stuff. His love for controversial Black Ops II Zombies map Die Rise is so much that, in October, he bought a billboard begging Treyarch to remaster it for Cold War. As things stand, it hasn’t worked.

While that stunt was controversial, this latest one should come with a health warning. Recreating the CoD zombies perks is a bit of widespread fun in the community, but the drinks created tend to be reserved for decoration, rather than literal consumption.

While you might also expect the drinks to be similar to real-life beverages like lemonade or wine, JohnyJ25 tried to make the drinks “as close to their in-game counterparts as possible.” The characters always complain about the taste of the drinks, and when you see the ingredients, it’s pretty easy to see why.

jugger-nog in bocw zombies
Treyarch
After being removed from zombies in Black Ops 4, perk machines made a comeback in Cold War.

How to make CoD Zombies Perk Drinks

On paper, Speed Cola – which was pretty much an energy drink dialed up to 11 – should have been the most tolerable of the lot. In reality, it turned out to be one of the worst.

Despite its “neutral smell,” it caused a pretty bad reaction.

What was in this drink that made it so awful? JohnnyJ25 had put in:

  • Carbonated water
  • Glucose
  • Cola nut extract
  • Caffeine
  • Guarana
  • Taurine
  • Cayenne pepper

Not exactly gourmet…

Here are the recipes for the other drinks he threw together. But heed our warning: they’ll do your insides no good at all and we really wouldn’t recommend any of them.

Quick Revive

  • Old Coffee
  • Chicken broth concentrate
  • Anchovie paste
  • Club soda

Juggernog

  • Carbonated milk
  • Powdered eggs
  • Spinach powder
  • Iron supplement

Stamin-Up

  • Lemon juice
  • Lime shavings
  • Vitamin K supplement
  • Capsaicin
Activision/Treyarch
Stamin-Up in Cold War will let you run quicker and longer. In real life, it might send you dashing to the nearest bucket or toilet.

Deadshot Daiquiri

  • White rum
  • Sugar
  • Strawberry oil
  • Ginseng
  • Turmeric
  • Ginkgo biloba
  • Dehydrated eye of newt

 

Elemental Pop

  • Club soda
  • Magnesium supplement
  • Zinc supplement
  • Calcium supplement
  • Chromium supplement

So there you have it! That’s how to create real-life Cold War Zombies perk drinks. But remember: even though it sounds cool in theory, it might be worth just sticking to water and staying hydrated.