Symfuhny’s Warzone DMR 14 loadout is ridiculously overpowered

The integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone has brought a range of new weapons to the game. One gun that has stood out from the pack and established itself in the meta is the DMR 14. Let’s check Symfuhny’s deadly loadout that’ll help you dominate your Warzone matches.

It’s fair to say the Black Ops Cold War guns had an underwhelming start in the Warzone meta. At release, there was no muzzle option for the weapons that matched the power of the Monolithic Suppressor available on Modern Warfare’s guns. Luckily, the developers buffed the Agency Silencer and this has allowed certain Cold War weapons to thrive.

Perhaps the best example of this is the DMR 14, which is quickly establishing itself as one of the most powerful guns in the game. Its ability to take down enemies at medium range is unmatched, killing an opponent with just two bullets to the head.

Of course, dominating with the DMR 14 is only possible with the correct loadout. Well, luckily for us, Symfuhny revealed his complete DMR 14 loadout on stream.

Symfuhny’s deadly DMR 14 loadout

Twitch streamer and content creator Symfuhny has revealed his DMR 14 loadout on stream and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

If you’re looking for a loadout with a fast time to kill and a lot of damage, then this Tactical Rifle may be perfect for you. Here’s exactly how you should kit out your DMR 14 to get the most out of the weapon:

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Barrel: 20.8 Task Force

20.8 Task Force Ammunition: 30 Rnd

This is a loadout that focuses on allowing the DMR 14 to effectively take down opponents at medium to long-range.

For starters, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have arguably been the most beneficial to the rifle. The attachment provides the DMR 14 with an increased damage range and allows you to remain unseen on the minimap. This is paired with the 20.8 Task Force barrel which steps up the gun’s damage to another level.

The addition of the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect optic for medium-range gunfights, but also allows the weapon to perform at close-range if necessary. Finally, the Field Agent Foregrip controls the weapon’s recoil, while the 30 Rnd magazine provides you with extra ammo.

Of course, it’s all well and good saying how great the weapon is in Warzone, but it’s better to have a bit of proof. Well, here’s a clip of Symfuhny tearing his opponents down from range with the DMR 14 in-game.

It’s difficult to say whether the DMR 14 will be receiving any nerfs at some point in the future. It seems a little overtuned at the moment, but we’ll have to see what the developers think in the next upcoming patch.

Hopefully, this has set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that will help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.