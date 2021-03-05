Symfuhny reveals lethal AK74u Warzone class - Dexerto

Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier is one of Warzone’s most popular creators and highest earners — and now he’s revealed his AK74u SMG loadout helping him navigate Verdansk.

The Warzone meta has changed a lot over the last year. We’ve seen a number of assault rifles, submachine guns and more float in and out, as certain patches make different weapons more or less powerful.

Advertisement

With the Black Ops Cold War integration in December, a number of BOCW weapons entered the meta and have wreaked havoc since. The DMR was almost impossible to avoid at one point, while the Mac-10 SMG remains one of the most popular picks in the game.

However, the AK74u offers a great alternative, with very low recoil and a decent rate of fire. If you’ve yet to give the gun a whirl, you should start by testing out Symfuhny’s build.

Advertisement

Symfuhny’s AK74u Warzone loadout

Symfuhny is no stranger to success in Verdansk, and his knowledge of how to get the most out of the huge array of weapons in the game contributes massively to that.

The 74u offers a little more range than the Mac-10 due to its aforementioned minimal recoil. This is incredibly important in Warzone, especially with the range of gunfights you’re going to be forced to take.

Advertisement

Here’s what Symfuhny uses on his AK74u class:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 9.3” VDV Reinforced

9.3” VDV Reinforced Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

Advertisement

With the suppressor nerf now being reverted, we can go back to using suppressors on the Cold War weapons. While the Agency Suppressor is the attachment of choice on ARs, the GRU Suppressor works best on the AK74u SMG according to Sym.

For the most part, this looks how you would expect an SMG build to look, with the KGB Skeletal Stock, VDV Reinforced barrel and 50-round ammunition keeping the weapon competitive.

Advertisement

The Speedgrip underbarrel is especially important in helping the 74u keep up with the likes of the Mac-10 offering a little extra speed when in sudden short-range gunfights.

While the AK74u might not be a direct replacement for the Mac-10, it definitely holds its own in Warzone, so don’t be surprised to see more of them crop up throughout Season 2 and beyond.