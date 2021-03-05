How to get Rook LMG (RAAL blueprint) in Warzone - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is well underway, and some players love the Rook blueprint for the RAAL LMG. Here’s how you can find it.

The landscape of Warzone is constantly changing with each new update. Raven Software are continually adding new weapons and other content to keep things fresh.

In terms of the Season 2 update, plenty of players criticized it at first – complaining about the lack of real change – but many seem to be coming around and are enjoying themselves.

Whats got some players excited, though, are the ‘secret’ blueprints in Warzone. These are custom weapons that you won’t find in the item store but have already proven popular in the battle royale.

Where to find Rook LMG (RAAL blueprint) in Warzone

The first of which was the Serac SMG blueprint for the CX-9. Players raved about how quick it ripped through enemies, noting that was as good as the Mac-10.

There is also the Rook LMG, a blueprint for the RAAL LMG. The story is pretty much the same, it rips through enemies, and there’s only one way to find it – by opening loot crates and hoping that luck is on your side.

Players have noted that they find more luck getting it out of Warzone’s orange loot crates, so make sure you’re not avoiding them. Though, you can still find the weapon in the normal, dark loot crates as well.

Drop into a game of Warzone Open as many loot crates as possible Hope the RAAL LMG Rook blueprint comes out!

Now, if you own Modern Warfare from last year, you can also unlock the weapon by playing multiplayer matches as well.

Simply rack up 5 Kills in 7 different matches with LMGs using a Scout Optic Scope and you’ll get it available in Spec-Ops mode. That is a good indicator that you’ll be able to carry the weapon over to Warzone when the times right too.