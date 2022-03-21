Swagg’s CR-56 AMAX loadout transforms AR into deadly Sniper Rifle in Warzone

The CR-56 AMAX may no longer be the most popular AR in Warzone, but Swagg’s new Sniper Rifle loadout makes it perfect for claiming those all-important longshot kills on Caldera.

Having a powerful AR loadout you can rely on in Warzone is incredibly important. While the Cooper Carbine and Automaton continue to dominate the competition, Swagg has made a new loadout for the CR-56 AMAX.

This classic AR used to dominate Warzone lobbies in past seasons thanks to its high damage, fantastic accuracy, and excellent range. It may no longer be the best Assault Rifle in Warzone, but that doesn’t mean it can’t tear through your opponents.

Advertisement

In fact, if you utilize Swagg’s CR-56 AMAX Sniper Rifle loadout, then you’ll be able to beam foes from afar with deadly precision. whether you’re bored of the game’s meta ARs or just wish to use an oldschool weapon, then this CR-56 loadout is one you’ll want to try.

Swagg’s AMAX Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: Sniper Scope

Ammunition: M67 10-R Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Unlike our own CR-56 AMAX loadout, Swagg has transformed this AR into a Sniper Rifle. Because of this, attachments that greatly enhance the gun’s range have been utilized. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440.

Read More: Warzone demon Booya breaks out new MW MP5 loadout perfect for Rebirth

Both these attachments drastically increase the AMAX’s effective damage range, ensuring that your shots remain impactful across mid to long-range firefights. As this is a ranged build, Swagg has attached the Sniper Scope and M67 10-R Mags.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 25:39

While it may have a sluggish ADS speed and horizontal bounce, it does enable you to zero in on those head and bodyshots. Just be sure to space out your firing a bit or simply pull down on your mouse/analog stick to offset the recoil.

Lastly, the Sleight of Hand perk greatly reduces the time it takes to reload. This means you can get back to laying down fire and consistently counter any pesky snipers. So, there you have it, one lethal CR-56 AMAX Sniper loadout that you should try when next dropping into Caldera.