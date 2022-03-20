Warzone demon Booya breaks out new MW MP5 loadout perfect for Rebirth

FaZe Booya is arguably one of the flashiest players when it comes to Warzone. The menace is constantly tearing up the competition on Rebirth Island and he’s created a new loadout for the classic Modern Warfare MP5.

Submachine guns are easily one of the best choices for a loadout on Rebirth. The close-quarters map calls for plenty of close-range fights.

This has Booya leaning toward weapons that allow him to fly at enemies and melt them in the blink of an eye.

Instead of being a “rat camper” the Warzone demon has created a Modern Warfare MP5 class that’s built to shred anyone in sight.

Booya reveals new Warzone MW MP5 loadout

If you’re someone that just wants the setup to hop into a game, then we have listed the attachments down below for you.

Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

Booya explains this build is a “really good hip-fire” machine, as well as allowing your character to move around the map quickly. This is extremely important for Rebirth is you are constantly moving and looking for gunfights.

He shows off the strengths of this class in a YouTube video and said, “i was solid two years ago and it’s still solid to this day as one of the best SMGs in the game.”

In his gameplay, you can see this gun in action and to no surprise, the MP5 is still one of the best guns in all of Warzone. He pops plenty of multi-kills and maneuvers around the map quickly.

While Rebirth is set to undergo some changes in the Season 2 Reloaded update, it’s likely that this gun will still be extremely viable. Since most weapon balancing is focused on Vanguard guns, it’s not expected for this to see a nerf anytime soon.