Swagg reveals best Type 100 Warzone loadout after damage buffs

The Type 100 received a significant damage buff in Warzone on December 16 and Swagg has created a “meta” loadout to help you get the most out of the weapon.

Since the release of the Warzone Pacific update, the MP40 has established itself as the go-to meta SMG for most of the community, offering a fast fire and a rapid TTK.

According to WZRanked, the weapon has a 13.16% pick rate, making it by far the most popular gun in the game. While the MP40 is certainly a great choice, its popularity is causing a lot of other SMGs to go under the radar.

One of which is the Type 100, a powerful SMG with a rapid-fire rate that was buffed in the December 16 patch.

In response, Warzone YouTuber Swagg decided to try the weapon and is convinced it’s an underrated pick. He’s even showcased his very own “meta” loadout.

Swagg’s Type 100 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Shiraishi 374mm

Shiraishi 374mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warbachi Skeletal

Warbachi Skeletal Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Quick

Swagg’s Type 100 loadout focuses on turning the SMG into a short-to-medium-range powerhouse that eliminates enemies in an instant.

With the Recoil Booster, Shiraishi 374mm, and the Hollow Point ammunition, this SMG build packs a punch and is perfect for players who like to take aggressive gunfights.

Keep in mind, the weapon’s fire rate makes it unforgiving if you don’t hit your shots, so it will require a precise aim to make the most out of the gun.

On top of this, make sure you run Overkill as you’ll need an AR or Sniper to compete with opponents in long-range engagements.

With the build above and the base damage buffs that arrived on December 16, it’s well worth testing out the Type 100 in a few of your matches, as it seems to be going under the radar in the current meta.

While it might not quite be on the same level as the MP40 just yet, it’s a solid alternative that’s ideal for melting enemies’ health bars up close.