“Busted” new Revolving Shotgun Warzone class is tearing through Caldera

Call of Duty Vanguard’s Einhorn Revolving Shotgun is now responsible for Warzone’s most “busted” loadout in Season 1, with players are instantly wiping out teams with this elite class setup.

Shotguns have reigned supreme across multiple seasons in Warzone’s short history and now, they’re back on top of the totem pole once more in Caldera.

While all eyes have been on what many are considering the “most broken” Double Barrel class this week, another menacing loadout has crept up. Instead, it’s the Einhorn Revolving Shotgun everyone should be fearful of.

With the right set of attachments, just one or two quick shots are all that’s needed to blindside an enemy squad. From the optimal weapon perks to the strongest Ammo Type, here’s everything you need.

“Busted” Einhorn Revolving Shotgun Warzone loadout

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

Barrel: Klauser 710mm 02B

Optic: Medium Iron Sights

Stock: VDD Hunter

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: Birdshot 5 Round Cylinder

Ammo Type: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Perk 1: Gung-ho

Perk 2: Quick

When it comes to building this Einhorn Revolving Shotgun loadout in Warzone, the goal is to maximize your speed. Almost every attachment boosts either movement speed, ADS speed, and even sprint speed to an extent.

Starting with the most important picks, Gung-ho and Quick as your weapon Perks are essential. While the latter simply buffs your speed, the former allows you to shoot while sprinting. This means you can be running at a breakneck pace and still unload damage without having to slow down.

Next comes the Birdshot 5 Round Cylinder Magazine to apply a fire-rate buff. While this pick does decrease damage slightly, something the rest of the loadout addresses, improving your rate of fire gives you an instant leg-up in every gunfight.

In light of the gun’s damage, it’s worth picking the Incendiary Ammo Type to counter the effects of the Magazine. Just two shots from a close to mid-range is enough to down even fully armored targets.

The remaining attachments fall in line to buff your mobility with the Revolving Shotgun in hand. As for Perks and Equipment, it’s entirely your call, but we recommend Amped just to swap weapons quickly if you run out of ammo.

Brother… & I thought the double barrel akimbo shotty was busted https://t.co/3IU6TgV6Av — OpTic ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) December 30, 2021

As more top Warzone streamers catch onto the build, it’s sure to become more popular across Caldera. It’s early days yet and even OpTic Gaming star ZLaner is calling it “busted” from the get-go. Therefore, it’s likely we’ll see this loadout nerfed in the coming weeks.

For the time being, though, expect a Shotgun-heavy meta across Warzone as the Einhorn and the Double Barrel dominate the battle royale.