Swagg reveals best Kastov-74u class in Modern Warfare 2 after pros ban it in tournaments

The Kastov-74u has taken an early lead as one of the top meta guns in Modern Warfare 2, with CDL pros even banning it from competitive play because it’s just so good. Now, FaZe Clan star Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has given players his best 74u loadout in multiplayer.

While the Kastov-74u is based on the popular AK-74u submachine gun, in Modern Warfare 2 the Kastov is actually an assault rifle.

Nonetheless, the gun still works very well in close-quarters combat and excels when used as an SMG, no matter what it’s actually classified as. It melts at close range and rivals even the best ARs at long range.

If you’re not using it already, you’re going to want to get it unlocked and start using it to destroy your opponents, and as a certified pubstomper, Swagg’s class is about as good as you could get.

Swagg Kastov-74u class

Here’s how Swagg builds out his Kastov-74u in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The most noticeable thing here is that Swagg opts to only use three attachments on his Kastov, as opposed to the maximum of five.

There has been a lot of debate over how useful some of the attachments in Modern Warfare 2 actually are, with many players simply running guns without attachments at all as it’s not worth some of the drawbacks they come with.

That said, the attachments he has used are efficient in maximizing the weapon’s speed and accuracy, making it a formidable foe at all ranges.

If you try this and don’t love it, you can always feel free to try out our recommended best Kastov-74u loadout, and if you want to even come close to dropping nukes like Swagg, this gun will be your best chance to do so.