FaZe Clan's Swagg mindblown by Warzone dev’s “toxic” loadout - Dexerto

Call of Duty YouTuber and FaZe Clan member Swagg reached out to a Warzone developer to find out what loadout they run with in Verdansk, and absolutely slayed with it — despite calling it “toxic.”

While we get to see what pros and top streamers and YouTubers use on a daily basis, finding the best weapons and attachment combinations to help them break records and constantly improve on their performances, we don’t often get to see how devs play their own game.

And, really, the devs probably know the game better than anyone, having literally built Warzone from the ground up.

So that begs the question, what do the Warzone devs use in game? Surely their classes would give you the best chance of success in game.

Luckily, Swagg was on hand to reach out to who appeared to be David Mickner himself (Swagg didn’t explicitly verify himself, but the image looks like him), a multiplayer designer at Infinity Ward, to find out exactly what they run with, and the only way he could describe the loadout was “toxic.”

Mickner gave Swagg two different classes that he would typically run with: using either an M4A1 assault rifle or PKM LMG as a primary weapon, and keeping an AX-50 sniper or R9 shotgun in his back pocket. It depends, he says, on whether he’s playing regular BR or Plunder.

Though Mickner doesn’t go in-depth on attachments, Swagg takes on the PKM and R9 with a typical Warzone attachment collection. Here’s what he had on the PKM:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9” Extended Barrel

Underbarrel: Snatch Grip

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

There’s no more information provided on what Swagg uses on the R9 shotgun, but there does tend to be some attachments that are almost a given when using it, including the Choke muzzle and, of course, the Fire Breath Rounds.

Swagg jokes at the beginning of the video, saying “that’s why they won’t nerf the R9,” but you can see why: he ends up dropping 30 kills with this loadout, looking absolutely dominant in each firefight, which will definitely have put him in the good books of teammate and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

