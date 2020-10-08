 FaZe Clan's Swagg mindblown by Warzone dev’s “toxic” loadout - Dexerto
Swagg mindblown by Warzone dev’s “toxic” loadout

Published: 8/Oct/2020 10:32 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 11:01

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty YouTuber and FaZe Clan member Swagg reached out to a Warzone developer to find out what loadout they run with in Verdansk, and absolutely slayed with it — despite calling it “toxic.”

While we get to see what pros and top streamers and YouTubers use on a daily basis, finding the best weapons and attachment combinations to help them break records and constantly improve on their performances, we don’t often get to see how devs play their own game.

And, really, the devs probably know the game better than anyone, having literally built Warzone from the ground up.

So that begs the question, what do the Warzone devs use in game? Surely their classes would give you the best chance of success in game.

Warzone Season 6 might have just come out, but this dev says he has been using these weapons since before launch.

Luckily, Swagg was on hand to reach out to who appeared to be David Mickner himself (Swagg didn’t explicitly verify himself, but the image looks like him), a multiplayer designer at Infinity Ward, to find out exactly what they run with, and the only way he could describe the loadout was “toxic.”

Mickner gave Swagg two different classes that he would typically run with: using either an M4A1 assault rifle or PKM LMG as a primary weapon, and keeping an AX-50 sniper or R9 shotgun in his back pocket. It depends, he says, on whether he’s playing regular BR or Plunder.

Though Mickner doesn’t go in-depth on attachments, Swagg takes on the PKM and R9 with a typical Warzone attachment collection. Here’s what he had on the PKM:

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 26.9” Extended Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Snatch Grip
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

There’s no more information provided on what Swagg uses on the R9 shotgun, but there does tend to be some attachments that are almost a given when using it, including the Choke muzzle and, of course, the Fire Breath Rounds.

Swagg jokes at the beginning of the video, saying “that’s why they won’t nerf the R9,” but you can see why: he ends up dropping 30 kills with this loadout, looking absolutely dominant in each firefight, which will definitely have put him in the good books of teammate and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone update nerfs AS VAL & SP-R: Patch notes

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:13 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 17:46

by Theo Salaun
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 patch has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug.

In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.

The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.

AS VAL and SP-R nerfs

The AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags let it shoot through walls upon walls and the SP-R’s .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags let it essentially shoot as a hitscan sniper up to 450 meters. As such, Season 6’s AR was a nightmare in multiplayer and the marksman rifle was some sort of hybrid HDR-meets-Kar98k monstrosity.

Both of those issues have been abruptly adjusted, following recent confirmations from Infinity Ward that they would be tackling the overpowered weapons sooner than later.

While the AS VAL’s change was a simple one, just removing the ability to shoot through multiple walls, the SP-R has also gone through a number of changes aimed at balancing it more appropriately for Verdansk gameplay.

Warzone Subway bug fix

When Season 6 dropped, it came with a new, subterranean fast-travel system in the form of a subway that moves around the entire map. Unfortunately, players quickly realized that the underground transport could also bring you to an undeserved victory as the system could be abused to ignore the gas while your opponents on the surface coughed to death.

That issue has now been resolved in the October 8 update, with players within the subway no longer untouched by the battle royale’s toxic gas. This is tremendous news for those who want to play the game without worrying about ‘sewer rats’ exploiting a major bug. In combination with the nerfs to the AS VAL and SP-R, this patch should be a community favorite.

Modern Warfare & Warzone full October 8 patch notes

General

  • Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast-travel system

Weapons

AS VAL

  • Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls

SP-R 208

  • Increase to flinch
  • Minor reduction to ADS speed
  • Variable zoom scope: moved weapon closer to player while ADSing, small reduction to ADS speed
  • .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags: reduction to bullet velocity, reduction to ADS speed

SKS

  • Small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes