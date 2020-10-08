 CoD streamers slam Warzone star WarsZ for "pathetic" K/D tanking - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CoD streamers slam Warzone star WarsZ for “pathetic” K/D tanking

Published: 8/Oct/2020 1:16 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 11:38

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone's warsz accused of kd tanking
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone stars continue to call each other out – this time Tommey is joined by HusKerrs and others in critiquing multi-event champion, WarsZ, for manipulating tournament Kill-Death Ratio (K/D) caps by tanking his account.

With more and more money being piled into Warzone tournaments, the stakes are higher than ever and competitors are understandably adamant about integrity. Many of these competitions have turned to K/D caps, as a way to limit good players from forming super squads that’ll end up dominating the opposition.

Following earlier condemnations from top streamers like NICKMERCS and Aydan about others gaming the K/D cap limits, Tommey has exposed WarsZ in particular for allegedly partaking in the unfair practice.

Tommey, a former Call of Duty League player and multi-time Warzone champion, did not hesitate to single out WarsZ for a suspicious drop in his kill-death ration just ahead of this week’s leg of the $210,000 Vikkstar Warzone Showdown. 

Although the caps have been instituted in tournaments to provide for better parity among teams, they can also be manipulated by purposefully delivering uncharacteristically poor performances.

WarsZ has won six Warzone championships across different tournaments, so Tommey’s linked image of the streamer having double-digit zero-kill matches in the past few days is particularly damning.

“People seem to be scared of the repercussions but I’m fed up with the bulls**t,” Tommey tweeted, tagging the rival competitor directly while calling the alleged tanking “pathetic.”

As for WarsZ’s response, it was not well-received. Suggesting that this notable drop in K/D was spurred by having his “girl” play on his account, a variety of notable Warzone competitors slammed the excuse. Among those wast renowned multi-time champion, HusKerrs, who replied simply, “Brother, c’mon now… nobody is buying that.”

Popular streamer DougisRaw also chimed in, mocking the excuse for how obviously the screenshot goes against the idea of letting an inexperienced player drop in for some games: “Damn, your girl plays solo squads. She’s cracked.”

 

While none of the allegations can be proven, many seem dissatisfied with WarsZ’s excuse and believes it is unfair to competitors like Jukeyz and others who were unable to snag tournament spots because of their high K/D.

It must be noted, as Tommey mentioned in the tweet above, that Vikkstar’s tournament technically doesn’t prohibit such a tactic, so while WarsZ isn’t breaking any rules, it’s fair to say that the rest of the big-name competitors don’t think too highly of it.

It remains to be seen if other tournaments will begin following NICKMERCS in the way he runs his MFAM Gauntlets, monitoring participants’ past in-game performances to make sure that they’re not trying to circumvent the K/D cap.

Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone update nerfs AS VAL & SP-R: Patch notes

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:13 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 17:30

by Theo Salaun
as val spr nerfs call of duty season 6 patch
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare Season 6 Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 patch has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug.

In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.

The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.

AS VAL and SP-R nerfs

The AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags let it shoot through walls upon walls and the SP-R’s .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags let it essentially shoot as a hitscan sniper up to 450 meters. As such, Season 6’s AR was a nightmare in multiplayer and the marksman rifle was some sort of hybrid HDR-meets-Kar98k monstrosity.

Both of those issues have been abruptly adjusted, following recent confirmations from Infinity Ward that they would be tackling the overpowered weapons sooner than later.

While the AS VAL’s change was a simple one, just removing the ability to shoot through multiple walls, the SP-R has also gone through a number of changes aimed at balancing it more appropriately for Verdansk gameplay.

This piece is currently being updated with more information…

