Swagg confirms major movement changes coming in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

Swagg has explained how Modern Warfare 2 looks to implement a few changes to its core gameplay to help itself, and Warzone 2, stand out from the 2019 reboot and OG battle royale experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most anticipated CoD titles in the franchise’s history and the FPS game is aiming to bring another tense campaign, more multiplayer madness, along with the sequel to Warzone.

Players are desperate to know how the game will play and feel as each CoD title features subtle tweaks to its core gameplay to help differentiate it from previous entries.

FaZe’s Swagg has already been able to get his hands on the new CoD game and has described what movement changes Infinity Ward has made.

Modern Warfare 2 to change slide canceling

It’s already been hinted at a few times previously that the devs want to fix slide canceling and have it removed from the game altogether. Swagg may have inadvertently confirmed these reports.

FaZe members Swagg and Santana were checking out a Warzone compilation video on Swagg’s second channel when near the end of the video Swagg started to talk about the movement of Modern Warfare 2.

“Like I said, I’ve played Modern Warfare 2 bro, it literally played just like [Modern Warfare] 2019. The feel of it.”

Swagg went on to say that not everything is the same though: “The movement is different. You have the dolphin dive now, you have that aspect in the game.”

When Santana quizzed Swagg by asking if there was no slide canceling, Swagg responded: “Not like how you think it is.”

Swagg finished by saying that slide canceling wasn’t even a thing until it was discovered in the original Warzone and wonders if any new mechanics are going to be discovered in Modern Warfare 2 / Warzone 2.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Warzone 2 is also expected to drop this year, but it might be a short while after the main game’s release first.