Warzone glitch lets you get removed Nickmercs & TimTheTatman bundles

Call of Duty players have discovered a new glitch that lets you get any bundle that has been removed from the store in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone — including those of streamers Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar.

Before they really even had the chance to become, inevitably, the most popular Operator bundles in the game, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman saw their Call of Duty skins erased, following what was deemed to be an anti-LGBTQ tweet from Nick.

After his was removed, Tim promptly requested that his Operator bundle also be removed, showing solidarity with his longtime friend, stating that it “feels wrong to have mine and him no longer have his.”

This caused a huge divide among the community and even saw other creators, such as Swagg, have their plans for Operator bundles abandoned completely too.

With the skins’ quick removal from the store when they first launched, not everybody who wanted them managed to get one, and there are plenty of players since that have wanted to play as either Nick or Tim — and now, it turns out, they can, as players have discovered two methods to buy and own the bundles after their removal.

Activsion The NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman bundles didn’t last long in the COD store.

How to buy removed bundles including Nick & Tim

This method requires two controllers, two profiles on your console, and crucially, one of them must already own the operator bundle that you want to own. Then, you must do the following:

Go to the Store on the profile that owns the bundle (Controller 1). Press R2/RT to access the Bundle Locker and ensure the bundles are owned. Pick up your second controller (Controller 2) and log in to the profile you want the bundle on. While logging in, press Circle/B on Controller 1 to cancel the log in and bring up the ‘Connection Failed’ popup. With Controller 1, select ‘Go Offline.’ Select ‘Local Multiplayer.’ Log in with Controller 2. With Controler 1, back out of local multiplayer right back to the start screen. Use Controller 2 and Press X/A to Start. Head to the Store again. With Controller 2, press R2/RT to open the Bundle Locker, and you should see the bundles there available to purchase. View and buy whichever bundle you want.

This doesn’t seem to be an intentional feature from the developers or Activision, and for that reason there’s a good chance it gets patched before long. After all, those bundles have been removed for a reason and they don’t want players to be able to exploit the system to buy them.

That said, with cosmetics and other times carrying over from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3, many players will be looking to find ways to carry old bundles over with them that might not be available for purchase anymore, and this could end up the only way to do it.