Swagg bashes “crazy” pay to win DMZ bundle in Warzone 2 Season 3

Streaming star Swagg has been left astounded by the “pay to win” bundle that has been added to Warzone 2 in Season 3, calling it a “crazy” decision from the developers.

Over the last few years, every battle royale developer has followed in Fortnite’s steps by adding a whole raft of cosmetics and skins to their game including weapon wraps, character skins, and everything in between.

While these cosmetics aren’t supposed to give you a competitive advantage, there have been a number of “pay to win” complaints when it comes to Warzone. No one is forgetting the ‘Gallantry’ MAC-10 and it’s increased damage any time soon.

In the case of Warzone 2, there have been a few “pay to win” complaints already, however, the new operator skins for DMZ have taken things a step further and Swagg isn’t pleased about it.

Swagg questions “crazy” pay to win skins in Warzone 2 Season 3

These new skins, introduced in Season 3, give players the opportunity to load into a game with everything from an instant 2-plate armor vest, self-revive kit, and possibly a UAV.

“It is kind of crazy that after everything they’ve done, everything that’s going on, they put a pay to win aspect of Warzone in a bundle,” Swagg said in his April 18 video.

“I don’t know what’s going on over there, I don’t know what the meetings are like but, I don’t even know man. We need to make a turn in the right direction.”

Swagg also noted player frustrations over the fact tat you can simply bypass some looting aspects with these skins, especially if you use the Ghost bundle and have a 2-plate armor vest for fights right away.

It remains to be seen if any changes will be made to these skins, or if the devs have plans for further ones. But, players clearly aren’t too pleased.