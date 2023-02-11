Sources: Florida Mutineers signing Capsidal and Felo to Call of Duty League roster

According to Dexerto sources, the Florida Mutineers are signing Challengers stars Kenyen ‘Capsidal’ Sutton and Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson to their starting Call of Duty League roster to replace Javier ‘Vikul’ Milagro and David ‘Davpadie’ Maslowski.

As rostermania is once again underway following Major 2, Florida Mutineers — who currently sit in 10th place in the standings — are making major changes to their squad.

They have already announced the departure of Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak, who is henceforth an unrestricted free agent, as well as Spaniard Vikul, who will be on the bench for the Florida side going forward.

They brought Carson ‘Brack’ Newberry back in to replace MajorManiak after a few weeks out, but Vikul and Davpadie’s replacements weren’t quite as clear cut.

The team trialed a wide range of players, both SMGs and ARs, including Dakota ‘Dak’ Markus, José ‘ReeaL’ Manuel Fernández, and Brendan ‘2ReaL’ Stockdale, before finally picking Capsidal and Felo as the stars to get them moving up in the league.

Most recently, Capsidal placed 9-12th with his OMiT team at the Challengers Boston Open, just weeks after standing in for Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Williams on LA Thieves in their COD League Major 2 qualifier matches.

FeLo, on the other hand, won the Boston Open, leading his team of young guns to victory, in a side that included Daniel ‘Ghosty’ Rothe.

There were rumors that the team was after Ghosty as their number 1 target, though OpTic Texas ended up beating Florida to his signature.