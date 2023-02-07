Florida Mutineers part ways with MajorManiak and bench Vikul after CDL Major 2

Florida Mutineers starters MajorManiak and Vikul have been removed from the starting lineup following an early exit from CDL Major 2.

Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak was a late addition to the Mutineers’ squad in Vanguard. He stepped into the role after the team (which was captained by Skyz and Owakening) decided to replace Vivd and Davpadie in the starting squad.

Rookie Javier ‘Vikul’ Milagro arrived as part of a new-look version of the team in the off-season and will be staying on the organization’s bench as he competes in Challengers.

Florida Mutineers move on from MajorManiak & Vikul ahead of CDL Major 3

The move to release MajorManiak was announced on February 6 with Vikul’s benching following it up the next day.

The split hasn’t been a clean one either, as Szymaniak revealed that he’s none too pleased with how things went down with Mutineers or his previous CDL squads.

“It takes a toll dealing with what I have in the last 2 years, I take responsibility for my poor performances but the backstabbing and pure selfishness I’ve put up with makes me sick,” he said. “That kind of character alone doesn’t create a winning culture and is not how I would craft any team.”

Milagro also acknowledged his benching on Twitter but hasn’t made any statement about the situation beyond that.

For Szymaniak, his CDL career began with Atlanta FaZe in Modern Warfare before he joined the Minnesota RØKKR prior to Black Ops Cold War. His stay there was a rocky one, spending two stretches on the bench before finally joining Florida.

There’s no official on who will be replacing either player, but Carson ‘Brack’ Newberry has been rumored to return to the lineup after a short stint as a backup. Brack was arguably the team’s best player prior to that move and would assumedly slot back into his old role.