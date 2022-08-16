Slept-on Cold War AR dominates Fortune’s Keep after Warzone Season 4 buff

Looking to change up your loadout in Warzone? Well, Black Ops Cold War’s M16 is looking like a solid close for mid-range fights, and especially suits those players who play on Fortune’s Keep.

The Season 4: Reloaded update for Warzone Pacific has shaken up the battle royale’s meta in a pretty big way. Some previous favorites like the NZ-41, Kilo 141, and MP-40 have slipped down in terms of pick rates, being replaced by alternatives like the KG M40, STG44, and the Armaguerra 43.

For some players, the meta is a still a little stale – even if it is a bit more diverse than previous seasons – and they’re on the hunt to find something that’ll give them the edge before Season 5.

Well, if you’re someone that prefers mid-range fights and drops into Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep rather than Caldera, the M16 from Black Ops Cold War is looking like a suitable alternative to the more popular assault rifles.

Treyarch/Activision The M16 is another solid medium range option.

That’s right, the classic AR was highlighted by WhosImmortal on August 15, as the Warzone stats guru tried to point his finger on just where exactly it might fit into the meta after a recent buff.

“This gun is really going to be the best it can be on Rebirth and Fortune’s Keep,” the YouTuber said, noting some of the struggles that burst rifles can have over long range.

“Mid-range, pristine though. And also the fact that this doesn’t have a real damage drop-off, just a slow sort of decrease, it’s really nice,” he added.

Best M16 loadout for Warzone Season 4

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 16.3′ Titainium

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Magazine: STANAG 60-round

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

As noted, while the M16 has been a fan-favorite before, it absolutely falls into the catergory of an under the radar pick at the moment. As per WZRanked, the Cold War weapon only has a 0.17% pick rate despite it’s buff.

It might not be completely meta right now, but it’s worth giving it a worth if you’re looking for something new – even if that is just for a game or two.