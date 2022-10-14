Sleeper Cold War AR still boasts impressive win rate & KD stats in Warzone

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A lethal Cold War AR is not getting the attention it deserves in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having an impressive win rate and KD.

For the majority of Warzone players, Vanguard ARs are their go-to choice of weapon in Season 5 Reloaded.

Both the Cooper Carbine and STG44 have established themselves as powerful options with solid TTKs and pinpoint accuracy.

Despite this, specific guns from the Cold War arsenal still have their place in Warzone, you just need to know where to look.

Well, one Cold War AR appears to be a hidden gem and those who are using it are reaping the rewards, as it has a top-tier win rate and KD ratio.

Treyarch/Activision The Vargo 52 has a 0.7% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Vargo 52 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

18.6″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

When it comes to Cold War weapons, very few can compete in the Vanguard-dominated meta but the Vargo 52 is certainly an outlier.

Utilizing the build above, the Vargo has minimal recoil and a devastating TTK thanks to the 18.6″ Task Barrel and GRU Suppressor.

While the Vargo is a competitive pick on Caldera, it’s Rebirth Island where this AR truly shines because of its overwhelming strength in mid-range gunfights.

It’s worth noting that while the Vargo isn’t a popular pick in Warzone, it maintains a solid 0.7% pick rate in Season 5 Reloaded, so a small set of players do enjoy using it regularly.

Treyarch/Activision The Vargo 52 has an impressive KD and win rate in Warzone.

The players that do use this Cold War AR are seeing a lot of success according to WZRanked, with the weapon maintaining a 4.1% win rate and a KD of 1.3.

So, if you’re looking to boost your stats in Warzone or just want a new AR that’ll help you dominate your matches, the Vargo 52 is a sleeper pick that’s well-worth testing.