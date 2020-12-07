Simp reveals ‘overpowered’ Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Looking for the most powerful Assault Rifle class in Black Ops Cold War? Call of Duty League pro Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr has unveiled his go-to Krig 6 setup for any and all competitive events.

A meta has now emerged in Black Ops Cold War as the best players in the world have been practicing for a few weeks. While multiple weapons are completely viable at the top of the scene, ARs have been quite dominant early on.

With some teams running 2-2 splits of ARs and SMGs, others have been going for the 3-1 structure instead. In the rare case, CDL teams have even pulled out four ARs on particular maps. If you’re looking for the absolute best setup possible, Simp has you covered.

The 2019 world champion has made a name for himself with flashy plays and extraordinary aim. Here are some pointers from one of the best players in the world.

Simp’s Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

Optic: Millstop Reflec

Muzzle: –

Barrel: 19.7 Ranger

Body: –

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: –

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Perk 3: Ninja

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Law Breaker

First up, it’s important to understand the choice of weapon to begin with. While the AK47 might be the most common AR of the batch at the time of writing, Simp prefers his Krig instead. “Personally, I think it’s better at a long range,” he explained. “It has its ups and downs, but I think it’s a little better overall.”

When it comes to setting up the class, you’ll first want to select your attachments for the beastly AR. Arguably the most important aspect to look out for is Bullet Velocity, according to the former champion. “I feel like Bullet Velocity plays a big part in killing faster in this game.” As a result, you’ll want to equip the 19.7 Ranger Barrel.

The Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle is also “super important,” he revealed. Not only will it safeguard you from flinch, but it “lets you dropshot. Dropshotting gives you an advantage in certain gunfights, so it’s always important to have that accessible when you need it.”

In terms of other variables, running with the Law Breaker Wildcard is crucial. You don’t necessarily need more perks, more attachments, or more equipment. But running with more powerful perks definitely comes in handy. Choosing this Wildcard lets you equip both Gung-Ho and Ninja at the same time.

“If you’re going to play anything competitive-wise, I’d use this class,” he concluded. Future balance updates may change the viability of the Krig. But for the time being, it’s Simp’s go-to AR for every CDL-level tournament.

Be sure to check it out for yourself if you’re truly looking to get the most out of your AR setups.