Call of Duty

Simp reveals ‘overpowered’ Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 7/Dec/2020 6:58 Updated: 7/Dec/2020 7:01

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Simp
Activision / Instagram: simpchris_

Black Ops Cold War Simp

Looking for the most powerful Assault Rifle class in Black Ops Cold War? Call of Duty League pro Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr has unveiled his go-to Krig 6 setup for any and all competitive events.

A meta has now emerged in Black Ops Cold War as the best players in the world have been practicing for a few weeks. While multiple weapons are completely viable at the top of the scene, ARs have been quite dominant early on.

With some teams running 2-2 splits of ARs and SMGs, others have been going for the 3-1 structure instead. In the rare case, CDL teams have even pulled out four ARs on particular maps. If you’re looking for the absolute best setup possible, Simp has you covered.

The 2019 world champion has made a name for himself with flashy plays and extraordinary aim. Here are some pointers from one of the best players in the world.

Simp’s Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

YouTube: Simp
Simp’s custom Krig 6 loadout absolutely shreds the competition in Black Ops Cold War.

Attachments

  • Optic: Millstop Reflec
  • Muzzle:
  • Barrel: 19.7 Ranger
  • Body:
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine:
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Gung-Ho
  • Perk 3: Ninja

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Law Breaker

First up, it’s important to understand the choice of weapon to begin with. While the AK47 might be the most common AR of the batch at the time of writing, Simp prefers his Krig instead. “Personally, I think it’s better at a long range,” he explained. “It has its ups and downs, but I think it’s a little better overall.”

When it comes to setting up the class, you’ll first want to select your attachments for the beastly AR. Arguably the most important aspect to look out for is Bullet Velocity, according to the former champion.  “I feel like Bullet Velocity plays a big part in killing faster in this game.” As a result, you’ll want to equip the 19.7 Ranger Barrel.

The Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle is also “super important,” he revealed. Not only will it safeguard you from flinch, but it “lets you dropshot. Dropshotting gives you an advantage in certain gunfights, so it’s always important to have that accessible when you need it.”

In terms of other variables, running with the Law Breaker Wildcard is crucial. You don’t necessarily need more perks, more attachments, or more equipment. But running with more powerful perks definitely comes in handy. Choosing this Wildcard lets you equip both Gung-Ho and Ninja at the same time.

“If you’re going to play anything competitive-wise, I’d use this class,” he concluded. Future balance updates may change the viability of the Krig. But for the time being, it’s Simp’s go-to AR for every CDL-level tournament.

Be sure to check it out for yourself if you’re truly looking to get the most out of your AR setups.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.