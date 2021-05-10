Simp unveils new AK74u loadout he's using to "fry" in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The AK74u is an entirely different beast following Black Ops Cold War’s Season 3 update and Atlanta FaZe’s Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr has the rundown on an ideal loadout to help you “fry” every match.

Season 3 is now well underway and it’s safe to say the AK74u has only surged in popularity following recent buffs. It was already a solid SMG but thanks to the latest tweaks, it’s an absolute force to be reckoned with on any given map.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the gun, Simp’s professional-tier loadout is just what you need. From the ideal attachments to the best perks, here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Simp’s AK74u loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

For this fast-firing SMG, your key focus should be on reducing recoil, according to Simp. After the latest buffs, movement speed is no longer an issue, meaning there’s no need to increase mobility with your attachments.

As a result, going all out on positive enhancements without tradeoffs is vital. For starters, the Spetsnaz Compensator does just that. This Muzzle will keep you “shooting straight at a long range,” he said.

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 9.3” Extended

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: Gru Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

For the Underbarrel, you’ll want to go against the grain. While the final unlock in this category may seem appealing, you actually want to select the first option, according to Simp. “This is because it doesn’t have any negatives.” With Speedgrip now nerfed, “you may as well use Foregrip” to avoid any debuffs.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD teases Die Hard crossover coming to Warzone

When combined with Gru Elastic Wrap and the KGB Skeletal Stock, you’ll be “aiming faster” and pulling the SMG out faster “when you’re caught off guard.” These attachments round out the absolute best AK74u build possible in Season 3.

Simp’s AK74u loadout: Perks & Equipment

The rest of the loadout is relatively standard for competitive play in Black Ops Cold War. You’ve got the usual Tac Mask and Flak Jacket to avoid pesky Equipment. The Diamatti is on standby should you ever run out of ammo, while a Trophy System is there to help defend various objectives.

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Flak Jacket

Perk 3: Ninja

Secondary: Diamatti

Tactical: Flashbang

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Trophy System

It goes without saying that the latter is all but necessary to any good class, according to Simp. “This is a competitive class so Trophies are basically the only thing you can use,” he said.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone devs reveal plan to increase TTK for all guns

All of these additions should work perfectly in conjunction with the AK74u to give you as much versatility as possible.

Simp’s loadout is optimal for Black Ops Cold War but if you lean more towards Warzone, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s our rundown on the best AK74u setup for the Call of Duty Battle Royale so you can use this SMG across both games.