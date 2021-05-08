Call of Duty teases Die Hard John McClane crossover coming in Warzone Season 3 - Dexerto

Call of Duty is teasing another blockbuster crossover coming to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, with a series of tweets hinting that John McClane — the main character from hit 80s film (and Christmas classic) Die Hard — will arrive in Verdansk ‘84 during Season 3.

The 1980s are renowned for producing some of the greatest action movies of all time. With Warzone Season 3 going back in time and Verdansk landing itself in 1984, Activision seems to be going all-in on the 80s theme as they began teasing a potential Rambo crossover on May 6.

While fans were already delighted by the prospect of jumping into Verdansk ’84 as John Rambo, it now appears that another John will be joining him, as the Call of Duty Twitter account has all but confirmed Die Hard’s John McClane will also arrive in Warzone during Season 3.

Die Hard crossover teased for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

On May 8, the official Call of Duty Twitter account sent out a mysterious tweet: “Air ducts are a complicated network of danger. If yours are in need of repair, call the best in the business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning.”

The tweet included a link to the fake company’s website, which also referenced Nakatomi Plaza. While some players were stumped by the tweet, Die Hard fans quickly pointed out the obvious movie references: Nakatomi Corporation is where McClane’s wife works, and Nakatomi Plaza is where her office is located.

Air ducts are a complicated network of danger. If yours are in need of repair, call the best in the business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning. Learn more here: https://t.co/0PN0f3HliO pic.twitter.com/4vJEdiQ7OK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

While the website didn’t offer much more than additional movie references — like an appointment button opens a window where you can send an email to ‘[email protected]’ (another reference to John McClane) — it did contain one direct reference to Warzone.

A brief paragraph discussing the fictional company’s services ended with: “Contact us for all your needs in Verdansk and ask about our Christmas party discounts.” If this wasn’t indication enough that Die Hard content will be coming to Warzone, the CoD Twitter account all but confirmed it.

As fans began responding to the teaser, popular Call of Duty content creator ‘PrestigeIsKey’ responded in disbelief, “Rambo and now Die Hard. Hold up.” The CoD account was quick to respond with an emoji covering its mouth, appearing to tease that they have more to say — but not right now.

🤭 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

The account also responded to several other tweets pointing out the Die Hard tie-ins, and each time appeared to confirm that the fans were spot-on in their assumption about another 80s movie crossover featuring John McClane.

When will Die Hard crossover arrive in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War?

At the time of writing, Activision has not officially confirmed the Die Hard crossover is coming and hasn’t shared any teasers besides the Call of Duty Twitter account’s tweets, so we can’t be certain of when the crossover will actually arrive in-game.

Season 3 has plenty of gas left in the tank, so it’s safe to assume the Die Hard crossover will be released prior to the start of Season 4. It’s unclear whether this particular crossover will launch alongside Rambo, but fans can expect some unique Die Hard skins to be added either way.

With teasers out for Rambo and Die Hard, fans are already begging Activision to incorporate content from other hit 80s films into the battle royale. It’s unclear if John McClane will be Warzone’s last 80s crossover, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on his arrival as more information is revealed.