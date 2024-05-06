Warzone’s one-shot Doom Shotgun is back but don’t be too concerned

Warzone’s one-shot Doom Shotgun is back but players shouldn’t be too worried about the return of this devastating weapon.

Warzone was marred with controversy when the Doom crossover bundle first arrived during the Al Mazrah era.

On release, the Super Shotgun Blueprint for the Lockwood 300 dominated Warzone, with fans calling the whole BR experience “broken” due to how overpowered the weapon was.

After all, what was intended to be a powerful short-range gun became a one-shot machine that could take down enemies and opponents from almost any range. However, following this initial controversy, the Doom Shotgun has found its way back into Warzone as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update.

In saying this, the Doom Shotgun is not back in all Warzone game modes. After players first discovered its return on Loaded Resurgence, many were quick to confirm that the shotgun can not be brought back to its dominant form in any other game mode.

CoD YouTuber ‘Shady‘ tested out the Doom Shotgun trick on regular Resurgence matches and reported back to the community that it is still in fact disabled for these types of matches.

This mid-season patch once again enabled Maelstrom Dual TriggerAfter, in turn allowing the Shotgun to fire both slugs at the same time and once again turning the shotgun into a one-shot killing machine.

Unlike the typical Warzone experience in which players have to find their weapons after they drop into a game, Loaded Resurgence allows players to drop in with their loadouts already equipped.

Despite allowing players to enable Maelstrom Dual Trigger in Loaded Resurgence, using the Super Shotgun Blueprint or equipping it manually in the Gunsmith won’t give the weapon the same penetrating one-shot damage from any range.

Instead, players must equip a different Blueprint that features the attachment, such as Steely Gaze, in order to restore the Doom Shotgun to its former glory.

In saying this, don’t be surprised to see the dev team disable this workaround to equipping Maelstrom Dual Trigger on the Doom Shotgun in Loaded Resurgence in the coming weeks or days.